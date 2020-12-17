Randall School eyes April operational referendum

RANDALL — Randall School residents are likely to see an operational referendum on the April 2021 general election ballot seeking authorization for the district to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit.

It is a revenue tool the district has been using since 2015 to support programming and maintain class sizes. The most recent authorization approved by voters allowed the district to exceed the revenue cap by $675,000 per year through the 2020-21 academic year.

District administrator Jeffrey Alstadt said the board is still discussing the amount the district needs to request. Should the Board of Education decide to go to referendum in April, it will need to adopt a resolution that includes the amount needed in January.

“Without the referendum, we won’t be able to operate as we do,” Alstadt said. “Class sizes would increase and we would lose some of the STEM programs and art enrichment.”

Voters approved the most recent measure by 62 percent.

Alstadt said the district is looking at long-range financial forecast models to help determine the revenue amount needed. Regardless, he said it is not anticipated the request will result in an increase in the property tax mil rate.