Randall School moves some grades to virtual learning

RANDALL — A positive COVID-19 test and resulting staff shortage caused Randall Consolidated School District to announce several grade-level moves to virtual learning effective immediately.

District Administrator Jeff Alstadt announced when the following grades, which have been moved to virtual learning, are scheduled to return to in-person learning:

● All p.m. 4K, 6th, and 7th grade students and homeroom teachers are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Nov. 12.

● All 8th grade students and homeroom teachers are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Nov. 6.

“We continue to take multiple steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha County Division of Health," Alstadt said.

The Division of Health has been working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts of the affected individual, who will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure. Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Randall were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.

For information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus, go online to the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

