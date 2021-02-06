Randall School names administrator finalists

The Randall School Board conducted the first round of interviews with six candidates for district administrator last week before narrowing the field to three finalists.
The new administrator will replace Administrator Jeffrey Alstadt, who announced earlier he will leave the district at the end of the school year
The finalists, in alphabetical order are:
Dr. Robert Antholine
Antholine is serving as Director of Instruction, Development and Strategy at the Christian Education Leadership Academy, in Pewaukee, WI. He has also served in principal or leadership roles in the Muskego-Norway School District, Swallow School District, School District of Waukesha, Whitnall School District, and West Allis West Milwaukee School District.
Antholine earned the following advanced degrees: Master’s degrees in literacy from Alverno College, and in Leadership and Curriculum Design from Cardinal Stritch University; a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Edgewood College in May, 2021.
Dr. Julie A. Brua
Brua is serving as Superintendent of Gavin School District, in Ingleside, IL. She has also served in administration or leadership roles in the Aptakisic-Tripp School District and the Millburn School District, in Wasworth IL.
Brua’s advanced degrees and endorsements include: a Master of Education degree from the University of Illinois; an Administrative endorsement from DePaul University; a Doctorate of Educational Administration and Superintendent endorsement from Northern Illinois University; an ESL/Bilingual endorsement from Benedictine University; and a Chief School Business Official endorsement from Northern Illinois University.
Dr. Andrew M. Grimm
Grimm is serving as District Administrator of Winter School District, in Winter, WI. He has also served in principal or leadership roles at Ladysmith Elementary and Middle School; Medinah Middle School, and Beach Park Middle School.
Grimm’s advanced degrees and certifications include: a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Aurora University; a Doctor of Education degree in Leadership Educational Administration from Aurora University George William’s College; and a Certification for Director of Special Education and Pupil Services from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
