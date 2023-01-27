 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Randall School plan update completed by district improvement team

BURLINGTON — The Randall Consolidated Rapid Improvement Team has completed an updated Continuous Improvement Plan covering the next three to five years in the district.

The team is comprised of district parents, teachers, school board members and administrator. They presented the plan to the Randall School Board at a meeting Jan. 18.

The framework details goals and benchmarks within four core areas: learning and academics, financial stewardship, engagement and communications, and safe and orderly schools.

The process of updating the plan started in May 2022 and was facilitated by Ted Neitzke IV, the CEO of CESA 6, which is a nonprofit, cooperative educational service agency.

Over the past two years Randall’s Board of Education, staff, parents and administration have updated the district’s mission and vision statements along with the Continuous Improvement Plan for students and the Randall community.

The updated Mission and Vision Framework reads: “Randall brings to life the mission and vision every day through the efforts of a dedicated staff, a committed community and a learning environment that nurtures students through a relentless focus on relationships and learning. The goal is to empower excellence in all. The hopes and aspirations for all Randall students are guided through intentional and purposeful opportunities and development of empathy, powerful communication, critical problem solving, perseverance and impactful collaborating.”

The update framework was work that was needed to be done prior to the development of the current Continuous Improvement Plan.

“Randall has a rich history of academics and a strong community. Valuing our history was important, but the team and board also saw a need to be intentional and purposeful for our greater community moving forward,” said District Administrator Robert Antholine. “We wanted to make public our goals and expectations for our students, as well as how the district’s key performance objectives support the learning goals so that we can continually work together to create a leading environment.”

For more information, as well as the full version of Randall’s Continuous Improvement plan, can be viewed on the district website at www.randall.k12.wi.us.

Additional questions can be directed to Antholine, at 262-537-2211.

