RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS

Randall School to have two referendums on April ballot: $9.5M for capital improvements, and exceeding revenue limit

Randall School logo

BURLINGTON – Randall Consolidated School will put two referendums before district voters next April.

The School Board will ask residents to support $9.5 million building referendum to fund capital improvement projects, including improvements to security, building infrastructure and site improvements at district facilities; construction of additions, including a secure entrance and office, and renovations at the school building; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment

A thorough facility assessment of the existing building was completed earlier this year by district consultants CG Schmidt and Groth Design Group to review the condition of the building infrastructure, the operating systems, and educational spaces.

Urgent items identified to address are the two existing secure entrances for visitors to access the building during the school day, one at the elementary entrance and another at the junior high entrance.

The consultants recommended identifying a single secure entry point for visitors during the school day and suggested revisions to the entry sequence to include a door and access from the secure vestibule into an office reception area. An executive summary of the facility study may be found on the district website.

In June, School Perceptions, a third-party survey administrator conducted a survey to measure the community’s priorities and willingness to financially support building and educational improvements. The district indicated that community survey data reflected that providing a safe and secure building, while addressing the urgent maintenance needs were the top priorities of the taxpayers.

“The Randall School Board listened to the community, considered their feedback, and developed a solution we are confident moving forward to referendum in April,” said Mary Thornton, board president.

The School Board is also asking district residents to authorize the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for four years for non-recurring purposes. If passed, it would be used, district officials said, through the 2027-28 school year for non-recurring items necessary to maintain the current level of educational programming and to operate the district.

For information concerning the facility planning process, please contact Robert Antholine, district administrator, at 262-537-2211 or visit the district website at www.randall.k12.wi.us.

