Randall School to resume classes as scheduled Monday after closing on Friday due to staff shortage

Randall Consolidated School announced it would reopen for scheduled classes Monday morning after being closed Friday due to a staffing shortage caused by illness.

"As we continue to partner and navigate together Randall Administration will communicate as soon as possible if there are any changes, " said Robert Antholine, Randall district administrator in a prepared statement released via email on Sunday. "Thank you to our community for understanding our need to pause for a day last Friday."

On Friday, the district said the district was forced to close for the day when it was unable to cover the number of staff necessary to provide instruction.

The Randall custodial team performed a thorough cleaning of the building on Friday and over the weekend.

Twenty-four elementary and middle school students from Lakewood and Randall schools were nominated at their respective schools to participate in the Shop with a Hero Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Lake Geneva Walmart — a goodwill event organized by the Twin Lakes Professional Police Association.

Students were paired with a member of the Twin Lakes Police Department, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue or the Randall Fire Department to shop for Christmas gifts.

PHOTOS: Indian Trail interior design students create holiday-themed mandalas

Interior design students at Indian Trail High School and Academy created mandalas in time for the holidays last month. With origins in the Hindu and Buddhist traditions, the mandala can be of any design that represents the universe and is usually circular in form.

