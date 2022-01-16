Randall School to resume classes as scheduled Monday after closing on Friday due to staff shortage

Randall Consolidated School announced it would reopen for scheduled classes Monday morning after being closed Friday due to a staffing shortage caused by illness.

"As we continue to partner and navigate together Randall Administration will communicate as soon as possible if there are any changes, " said Robert Antholine, Randall district administrator in a prepared statement released via email on Sunday. "Thank you to our community for understanding our need to pause for a day last Friday."

On Friday, the district said the district was forced to close for the day when it was unable to cover the number of staff necessary to provide instruction.

The Randall custodial team performed a thorough cleaning of the building on Friday and over the weekend.

