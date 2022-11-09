Randall votes support of ATVS on roads, Wheatland rejects Town Board appointing clerk, treasurer

Western Kenosha residents voted on three referendums on Tuesday.

Randall residents largely supported an advisory referendum to allow various types of motorized vehicles on town roads and subdivisions. Wheatland voters in two referendum questions narrowly rejected giving the Town Board the ability to appoint the town clerk and town treasurer.

Town of Randall

The referendum for the Town of Randall asked: "Should the Town of Randall consider adopting an ordinance allowing all-terrain vehicles, golf carts, and other motorized vehicles to travel on Town roads in subdivisions? The cost is unknown and may determine its feasibility. This is an advisory referendum only."

It passed when 967 voted in favor versus 580 opposed, roughly 62.5% and 37.5%, respectively. Being an advisory referendum, the vote does not mean any changes will be implemented at this time.

Town of Wheatland

The Town of Wheatland asked whether the town clerk should be appointed, as opposed to elected. The town also was asked whether the town treasurer should be appointed, as opposed to elected.

Both referendums failed to pass by slim margins.

Of the votes cast Tuesday, 50.76% voted against giving the Town Board the power to appoint the town clerk, with 838 votes against and 813 in support. In the second referendum, 51.22% voted against giving the Town Board the power to appoint the town treasurer, 841 votes against and 801 in support.

Town Chairman William Glembocki said the ability to appoint the clerk and treasurer was important to the town’s future, and expressed disappointment in the decision, saying it was “the wrong call.”

“That’s really sad,” Glembocki said. “We were hoping to have the board appoint the position. Now we don’t know who we’re going to get.”

The decision has gone before the town before, Glembocki said, receiving little support at the time. Gelmbocki said that he and others worked to educate the public about the benefits of making the positions appointed, and while support had improved dramatically, it still failed to pass.

“So apparently we did our job pretty well, but it wasn’t enough,” Glembocki said.