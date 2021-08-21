Randy Borri, fair vet, recognized for 50 years of service

WILMOT — Randy Borri, the veterinarian at the Kenosha County Fair, was recognized for 50 years of service by the fair association at the onset of the Livestock Auction Saturday in the Show & Sale Arena.
Randall Rossi, president of the fair association and the livestock sales team, said Borri has dedicated countless hours overseeing the health of the fair animals and supporting Kenosha County youth in their endeavors.
“He has always been here and has always been a close friend, not only to me, but to everyone here,” Rossi said.
Borri, 76, a native of northern Illinois, said he learned at an early age while spending time on his uncle’s farm that he wanted to work with large animals. He graduated from the University of Urbana-Champaign and joined Dr. Barney Waldo at Bristol Animal Hospital.
When he served as fair veterinarian for the first time in 1970, he didn’t think he would still be here 51 years later.
“I have become close friends with a lot of clients and the people involved in the fair,” Borri said. “When my wife (Janice) and I had children we thought it would be a wonderful place to raise a family.”
In 1972, Borri, and Dr. Fred Culbert, bought the large-animal division from Waldo and opened Bristol Veterinary Service in an old hardware store, later expanding to a larger facility on Highway 142 in Paris.
Borri recalls a time there were so many dairy cows they had to set up makeshift stall at the fair and the number of steers topped 120. Early on, about 70 percent of the large-animal clients were dairy farmers, and 30 percent were equine. Eventually, as the number of local dairy farms dwindled, Borri began specializing in the treatment of horses, which now makes up 98 percent of his clientele.
In 2018, they moved to 26900 75th St, in Paddock Lake, and added small-animal care, under the direction of the late Dr. Kevin Nelson.
All animals are evaluated as they arrive and the fair. During fair week, Borri is at the fair a minimum of twice a day to check the animals, often more. Sometimes the animals experience indigestion or respiratory problems, he said. All Grand Champion and Reserve Champion animals also undergo drug testing.
Borri has also served as a veterinarian for the Wisconsin State Fair for 35 years and is the veterinarian for the Professional Bull Riders when they have shows in Chicago, Milwaukee and Green Bay.
He has also shared his love of large animal care with 4-H youth and local school children throughout the years. Some, inspired by Borri, such as Alexander Dawson, who showed poultry at the fair, have gone on to veterinary school.
“I’m on my third or fourth generation of giving talks,” Borri said. “We’ve also had a lot of kids ride with us (to animal check-ups at the area farms).”