Randy Borri, fair vet, recognized for 50 years of service

Borri recalls a time there were so many dairy cows they had to set up makeshift stall at the fair and the number of steers topped 120. Early on, about 70 percent of the large-animal clients were dairy farmers, and 30 percent were equine. Eventually, as the number of local dairy farms dwindled, Borri began specializing in the treatment of horses, which now makes up 98 percent of his clientele.

In 2018, they moved to 26900 75th St, in Paddock Lake, and added small-animal care, under the direction of the late Dr. Kevin Nelson.

All animals are evaluated as they arrive and the fair. During fair week, Borri is at the fair a minimum of twice a day to check the animals, often more. Sometimes the animals experience indigestion or respiratory problems, he said. All Grand Champion and Reserve Champion animals also undergo drug testing.

Borri has also served as a veterinarian for the Wisconsin State Fair for 35 years and is the veterinarian for the Professional Bull Riders when they have shows in Chicago, Milwaukee and Green Bay.

He has also shared his love of large animal care with 4-H youth and local school children throughout the years. Some, inspired by Borri, such as Alexander Dawson, who showed poultry at the fair, have gone on to veterinary school.