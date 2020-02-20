Ranger Romp to celebrate UW-Parkside, raise funds for scholarships

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside and UW-Parkside Foundation invite alumni and community members to the Ranger Romp, beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 5 in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road.

The event will include trivia, giveaways, and the chance to mingle with university faculty, staff, alumni and other supporters.

Casual, festive attire is encouraged, including Parkside green or Ranger spirit wear.

The event will feature live music by Betsy Ade and Well Known Strangers. Ade was a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2019 and is a UW-Parkside alumna.

The Parkside Range, UW-Parkside’s contemporary a cappella group, will also perform.

There will also be food stations and beverage tastings by Kings and Convicts Brewing Co.

Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased online at uwp.edu/parkside-day.

The Ranger Romp is the closing event for Parkside Day, an annual 24-hour challenge promoting UW-Parkside school spirit and raising funds for student scholarships and other key university projects.