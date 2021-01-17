Rangers split with Ferris State in first home series

Players as talented as Ferris State senior wing Walt Kelser don't often have two bad games in a row.
He proved that to the UW-Parkside men's basketball team Saturday afternoon at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
After shutting Kelser down in an 82-55 blowout win Friday, the Rangers had the tables turned on them by Kelser the next day, as he poured in 39 points in the Bulldogs' 87-69 victory Saturday to conclude the first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series of the season at the DeSimone.
With its second GLIAC split in two weekends, Parkside — which will play only GLIAC games this season — is 2-2 heading into a two-game road series at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday against Ferris State, Parkside senior guard Ramar Evans — an All-GLIAC Defensive Team selection last season — did the lion's share of the work guarding Kelser, with sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. taking over when Evans wasn't on the floor.
They were outstanding, holding Kelser to 3-of-18 shooting from the field and limiting him to nine points. But Kelser got his revenge on Saturday, finishing 14-of-21 overall and 6-of-9 from 3-point range.
The Rangers still led by eight points midway through the first half Saturday at 23-15 after a Sigmon jumper, but the Bulldogs (3-4 overall, 2-2 GLIAC) closed the half with a surge to take a 43-37 halftime lead.
The surge continued into the second half, as Ferris State opened with a 12-3 run to take a 55-40 lead on Kelser's three-point play with 16 minutes, 10 seconds to play. Parkside never got within single digits after that, as the lead grew to as much as 20.
Redshirt senior guard Tray Croft led Parkside on Saturday with 19 points and five rebounds, while freshman guard Josiah Palmer scored 11 points to match the career high he set in Friday's game.
Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu, coming off a career-high 29 points in Friday's game, was limited to eight Saturday on 3-of-11 shooting.
Big runs Friday
In Friday's victory, Parkside pulled away with runs of 16-0 in the first half and 11-0 in the second.
Oraegbu, who scored 23 and 16 points in the Rangers' opening series at Northern Michigan, went 8-of-10 from the field, 5-of-6 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
The 27-point margin of victory was Parkside's largest in GLIAC play since joining the conference for the 2018-19 season and its largest overall since the 2018-19 season opener.
It was an impressive win over a Ferris State team that won the GLIAC North Division and received an NCAA Division II Tournament bid last season and was a top-15 team nationally in the preseason polls.
"I definitely feel like this says more about us than them," Oraegbu said after Friday's game. "I feel like our team, we have a lot of great guys up and down the roster, a great coaching staff. It just feels like the sky's the limit for us."
Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Oraegbu, who played a lot of minutes as a freshman, continues to learn how to use his talent to work within the game.
"He's just starting to understand the game better," Reigel said. "When to take shots, where to attack, how to attack. The basketball IQ is going up, and then when you couple that with the athleticism that he has, he can be pretty dangerous. For him, honestly, the biggest thing is if he continues to take good shots, he's going to be productive."
Oraegbu had plenty of help from his teammates Friday, as Croft had 13 points and nine rebounds, Evans totaled eight points, six assists and five boards, Palmer scored 11 points and had three assists and Sigmon added 10 points. Freshman forward Colin O'Rourke also chipped in from the bench brigade with four points and three boards.
"They all gave us good minutes off the bench," Reigel said. "That's good to see. Because we know to be successful, we have to be deep and have a lot of weapons. Hopefully we're developing more weapons as we move forward."
Role reversal
In addition to learning how to best use their own players in the early going, Reigel and his GLIAC coaching brethren are learning themselves how to navigate the nuances of playing back-to-backs in this COVID-altered season.
Through two weekends, the Rangers have faced both ends of the spectrum.
They lost a heartbreaker to Northern Michigan in their opener before bouncing back with a win, then they rolled past Ferris State on Friday before losing on Saturday.
After Friday's game, Reigel talked about how different the back-to-backs are compared to the usual Thursday-Saturday flow the Rangers have played throughout the years.
"Normally, whether it was a Thursday night or Saturday afternoon, if you won a game like this, you would be flying high," Reigel said. "But you don't have that luxury. We walked into the locker room, and it's probably what like NBA locker rooms feel like. You win a game, you slap hands, you say, 'OK, we've got to be ready for tomorrow.'
"Now we've flipped what side we're on. We lost the first one the first weekend, then we came back and played much better. Now, we won the first one. Can we keep that level? And we're just going to have to make some adjustments. We're not going to be able to do the same things (Saturday), exactly."