Rangers split with Ferris State in first home series

"I definitely feel like this says more about us than them," Oraegbu said after Friday's game. "I feel like our team, we have a lot of great guys up and down the roster, a great coaching staff. It just feels like the sky's the limit for us."

Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Oraegbu, who played a lot of minutes as a freshman, continues to learn how to use his talent to work within the game.

"He's just starting to understand the game better," Reigel said. "When to take shots, where to attack, how to attack. The basketball IQ is going up, and then when you couple that with the athleticism that he has, he can be pretty dangerous. For him, honestly, the biggest thing is if he continues to take good shots, he's going to be productive."

Oraegbu had plenty of help from his teammates Friday, as Croft had 13 points and nine rebounds, Evans totaled eight points, six assists and five boards, Palmer scored 11 points and had three assists and Sigmon added 10 points. Freshman forward Colin O'Rourke also chipped in from the bench brigade with four points and three boards.

"They all gave us good minutes off the bench," Reigel said. "That's good to see. Because we know to be successful, we have to be deep and have a lot of weapons. Hopefully we're developing more weapons as we move forward."