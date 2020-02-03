Rare vehicles highlight History Center exhibit

“They wanted to see what they could do. I’m not sure they could have sold it. It’s a three-seater, so you can’t fit your two kids in there.”

The Voyageur also is limited by a very small six-cylinder engine, he said.

“So it’s really underpowered.”

And then there’s the obvious.

“If you like camping, you’re gonna have a tent.”

1948 Nash pickup

A 1948 Nash pickup truck built on an Ambassador convertible chassis completes the exhibit’s distinctive automotive duo.

“It’s a very rare truck,” Allen said. “There aren’t many out there.”

A gent who lives on a hobby farm north of Milwaukee loaned the truck to the center.

He uses it on an everyday basis as “a beater” to haul equipment and perform other chores, Martens said.

In its heyday, the truck was used as a utility vehicle at the Nash body plant in Milwaukee.

Thus the words “Nash Body Division” are emblazoned on its doors.