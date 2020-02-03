Rare vehicles highlight History Center exhibit

Meet a pair of motor-vehicle marvels.
A 1972 Gremlin Voyageur — the only one ever made — and a rare 1948 Nash pickup truck power an automotive exhibit at the Kenosha History Center.
The Voyageur, an American Motors Corp. concept car, is mostly a standard Gremlin — but it includes a pull-out rear shelf dubbed “The Grem-Bin,” said Chris Allen, executive director of the center.
AMC car enthusiasts call it “the car with a drawer.”
“The back end pulls out,” Allen said. “It’s kind of an outdoorsman, camper version of a Gremlin.”
Fully extending the shelf creates a compartment providing a sleeping space for two people.
The shelf also presumably makes it easier to load cargo.
The Voyageur is a three-seater, with two front bucket seats and one rear seat that folds to complete the sleeping space. (The other rear-seat area holds a spare-tire encasement.)
“We’re extremely lucky to have this car for the exhibit,” Allen said.
“Not many people have seen it. ... So even in the AMC circuit, it’s really a collector’s item.”
The one-of-a-kind car is owned by a Gremlin collector in Pennsylvania, who transported it to the center on a trailer.
The Voyageur features 14-inch slotted sport wheels. Its exterior color is brown, with a complementing panel in a unique, basket-weave design.
“If you touch that, it’s actually textured — it’s vinyl wicker,” said Jon Martens, the center’s collections and exhibition specialist.
“It was custom-made for this car.”
The Voyageur features a four-on-the-floor manual transmission.
And it’s slightly longer than a stock Gremlin.
“There’s a little more space in back, and it’s front clip is a little longer as well,” Martens said. “This shape wasn’t used with any other car. It’s entirely custom-designed.”
The Voyageur’s lines are reminiscent of the AMC Hornet, he said.
“But the Hornet ended with a straight front end, and this one has sort of an arrow shape,” he said.
The car was envisioned for use by a small family or a couple, he said.
“During the week, they could drive around the city with it, but on weekends they could go on camping trips and sleep in it,” he said.
Why did AMC make just one?
“It’s a concept car that the engineers wanted to be a little playful with,” Martens said.
“They wanted to see what they could do. I’m not sure they could have sold it. It’s a three-seater, so you can’t fit your two kids in there.”
The Voyageur also is limited by a very small six-cylinder engine, he said.
“So it’s really underpowered.”
And then there’s the obvious.
“If you like camping, you’re gonna have a tent.”
1948 Nash pickup
A 1948 Nash pickup truck built on an Ambassador convertible chassis completes the exhibit’s distinctive automotive duo.
“It’s a very rare truck,” Allen said. “There aren’t many out there.”
A gent who lives on a hobby farm north of Milwaukee loaned the truck to the center.
He uses it on an everyday basis as “a beater” to haul equipment and perform other chores, Martens said.
In its heyday, the truck was used as a utility vehicle at the Nash body plant in Milwaukee.
Thus the words “Nash Body Division” are emblazoned on its doors.
Said Martens: “Nash did not make pickup-size trucks for the general public. I’ve seen maybe three like this, but we don’t know how many were made. They probably produced at least 31 because that number is on the truck.”
The pickup has been re-painted in its original fiery orange color. That and some new wiring are the only changes the vehicle has undergone.
“It’s all original,” Allen said. “It looked pretty much exactly like this in 1948.”
The trucks were likely used exclusively at the company’s factories, and possibly as towing vehicles by Nash dealers, Martens said.
The pickup is built on a convertible chassis because it has similar aerodynamics.
“Most of the truck has no roof,” Martens said. “You need the chassis to have a certain amount of strength, because when you’re going through turns, you don’t want the truck to bend.”
You just want to go around the bend.