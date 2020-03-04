Rash of illness hits Carthage students

The Kenosha County Division of Health opened an investigation at Carthage College on Wednesday, after numerous students sought medical attention with extreme gastrointestinal symptoms.

The sickness is believed to have originated in the school's cafeteria, The Caf, located in the Todd Wehr Center, according to Kenosha County Director of Environmental Health Mark Melotik. It was unknown if the source of THE illness was a foodborne pathogen or potentially a virus, such as the extremely contagious norovirus.

Carthage's Health and Counseling Center treated 18 students on Tuesday with similar flu-like symptoms. Sodexo, the school's food services provider, was notified immediately as a precautionary step, according to Carthage officials.

"The health department has told us that based on their investigation, they believe this is the norovirus, though they cannot eliminate other causes," Carthage said in a statement released on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, norovirus is going around and our campus is not immune. Carthage takes student health and safety very seriously, and we continue to educate our community on healthy living habits, especially during peak flu season."

Melotik said he was on the phone for hours on Wednesday morning, gathering information from sickened students and concerned parents.