Rash of illness hits Carthage students

The Kenosha County Division of Health opened an investigation at Carthage College on Wednesday, after numerous students sought medical attention with extreme gastrointestinal symptoms.
The sickness is believed to have originated in the school's cafeteria, The Caf, located in the Todd Wehr Center, according to Kenosha County Director of Environmental Health Mark Melotik. It was unknown if the source of THE illness was a foodborne pathogen or potentially a virus, such as the extremely contagious norovirus.
Carthage's Health and Counseling Center treated 18 students on Tuesday with similar flu-like symptoms. Sodexo, the school's food services provider, was notified immediately as a precautionary step, according to Carthage officials.
"The health department has told us that based on their investigation, they believe this is the norovirus, though they cannot eliminate other causes," Carthage said in a statement released on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, norovirus is going around and our campus is not immune. Carthage takes student health and safety very seriously, and we continue to educate our community on healthy living habits, especially during peak flu season."
Melotik said he was on the phone for hours on Wednesday morning, gathering information from sickened students and concerned parents.
"The people (affected) were generally sick for under 24 hours and are getting better," Melotik said. "It doesn't always come from food. There are certain viruses where you only need a couple organisms to get someone sick. All it would take is for someone to cough or vomit. Someone may have gotten sick in the bathroom, the cafeteria or the coffee lounge."
Health officials reminded Carthage students and staff members to wash their hands — especially the food-service workers — and advised a deep cleaning in the cafeteria.
"We're going to make some calls right away," Melotik said. "When you have people throwing up, everything needs to be cleaned."
The illness is not related to the widely-publicized coronavirus (COVID-19).
A Madison-area resident recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. There was one positive case, 18 negative cases and two pending cases in Wisconsin as of Monday.
In Illinois, over 100 people have been tested for the coronavirus. An Arlington Heights (Ill.) man who recently tested positive had not traveled abroad, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health has confirmed four positive cases of the coronavirus.
Health officials are encouraging people to clean their hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand gel or wash them with soap and water.
People should also maintain a social distance of at least three feet, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and practice good "respiratory hygiene" to prevent spreading the cold, flu or other viruses.