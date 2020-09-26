Ray Forgianni, longtime former city planner and president of HarborMarket, dies

“Ray was all about adding positive value to Kenosha. He had a great life in public service and went on to accent his influence on the community by creating a terrific public market that has done so much to enhance our quality of life. He will be missed," County Executive Jim Kreuser said.

Forgianni is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Collins said Forgianni's creations, including the market, will also survive him. "The market is going to continue -- obviously without Ray it will be a challenge, but it will continue," he said. Ironically, the market's summer season came to a close the same day Forgianni died. "He died in the morning we were having the last one of the year," Collins said, saying he was watching vendors take down their tents for the last market of the year as he spoke about his friend.