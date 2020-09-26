Ray Forgianni, longtime former city planner and president of HarborMarket, dies

Ray Forgianni, a founder of Kenosha HarborMarket and a former city planner who influenced the redevelopment of Kenosha's lakefront, died Saturday morning from complications of COVID-19.
Forgianni was the longtime city planner in Kenosha, retiring in 2006. During his tenure, he helped lead redevelopment efforts of former factory sites including the redevelopment of the HarborPark area on the lakefront following the closing of the Chrysler assembly plant that once dominated the area. He also promoted projects he felt would improve life in the city, from preservation of historic buildings to development of bike paths. In 2003, based in part on ideas he developed while traveling in Europe, Forgianni helped found and develop HarborMarket, which has become one of the most popular features of summer in Kenosha. Forgianni served as president of the market's board until his death
"Ray loved this community. He would do anything he could to help this community move forward," Mayor John Antaramian said Saturday. "He was involved in so many of the projects we worked on over the years, including the HarborMarket, Brass community and so many others. It all falls back to his love of the city. In particular he loved the market, really loved the whole concept of the market and worked hard with many people to make it happen and be a success."
Antaramian said the city owes "Ray a great deal of credit for where we are, and I appreciated all of his time and efforts on some many different things."
Former Kenosha County Executive John Collins, who serves on the HarborMarket board, said he and Forgianni met through their work in the community and became close friends. Collins said people who live in condominiums downtown or enjoy walking in the city's parks are enjoying a lifestyle created in part with Forgianni's visions for the city. He said Forgianni used his own passion for good food and travel to help guide development of the market and of the neighborhood where the market is held.
"I tell people walking around here (in HarborPark) that this used to be the Simmons Mattress Factory and then it was part of AMC," Collins said. "The development down here, the way it turned out, Ray was very, very involved in the planning and development of this ... he wanted something spectacular and that is what it turned out to be."
Collins said Forgianni felt it was important that people should be able to walk along the lakefront and pushed for the promenade around the edge of HarborPark overlooking the lake and for the creation of the plaza where the market is held. "Ray was very special. And the impact he had here, and on the market, is a very visible thing."
Rex Davenport, who served on the market board for several years, said Forgianni was passionate about the city and about the market itself. He recalled once taking a walk through downtown with Forgianni, who pointed out city projects he was proud of. At the market, Davenport said, Forgianni, along with other founding members of the board, was insistent that the market focus on locally-grown food and products.
"He was irascible, opinionated, strong-willed, but passionate about food and the people who grow food," Davenport said. "He was passionate about having the best produce, the best farmers, the best growers."
Davenport remembers working with Forgianni at the market on Saturdays, when the former planner would always carve out an hour for his own shopping at the stalls. "He was as much a customer of the market," he said. "And if you followed him on Facebook he would go home with what he had brought from the market that day and show you what he cooked."
As city planner, Forgianni was in charge of overseeing redevelopment in Kenosha at a time when the community was working to adapt from its shift from a manufacturing center with factories integrated in residential neighborhoods to one with brownfield areas in need of redevelopment. He was in charge of helping oversee new development, of drafting ordinances for how neighborhoods would look and feel, while still retaining their inherent character or bringing to life new ones.
In a 2018 interview with the Kenosha News when he was named one of Kenosha's "10 Exceptional People," Forgianni recalled his work. “Things became landscaped, buildings started to have architecture — we’re talking having a masonry building as opposed to steel in places where they should have some compatibility with the surrounding area,” Forgianni said at that time.
He said during the interview that he had torn down more buildings than any other city planner. “Hundreds of dilapidated old buildings,” Forgianni said. “But at the same time, I saved more historic buildings, like the Harborside Fire Station ... You want to make a community a livable place. Get rid of the blight, but keep the nice things.”
Historic preservation was an important part of his tenure, as was lakefront restoration in the wake of the death of auto assembly in Kenosha. “If you look back at the waterfront now ... the economic diversification and the development of industrial parks and smaller manufacturing all worked to offset the dependence on automobile dominance,” he said.
“Ray was all about adding positive value to Kenosha. He had a great life in public service and went on to accent his influence on the community by creating a terrific public market that has done so much to enhance our quality of life. He will be missed," County Executive Jim Kreuser said.
Forgianni is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Collins said Forgianni's creations, including the market, will also survive him. "The market is going to continue -- obviously without Ray it will be a challenge, but it will continue," he said. Ironically, the market's summer season came to a close the same day Forgianni died. "He died in the morning we were having the last one of the year," Collins said, saying he was watching vendors take down their tents for the last market of the year as he spoke about his friend.
