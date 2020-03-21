Reaching for Rainbows gala postponed

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has postponed its upcoming Reaching for Rainbows Pursuit of Excellence Gala until further notice.

The gala was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at Carthage College’s Todd Wehr Center.

“Our highest priority is to ensure and protect the health and wellness of our students, their families and the community at large,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund. “Our decisions are influenced by information provided by Carthage, public officials and local health experts.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Wisconsin have discouraged gatherings of 10 or more people. More than 325 people were planning to attend the annual gala.

“While we balance the high priority COVID-19 precautions in our community with the future collegiate needs of our young people, the Mahone Fund Board of Directors along with Carthage and the Scholarship committee will evaluate every option to ensure we fund and honor all 2020 allotted college scholarships and the Living Legend Volunteer awards in an appropriate and timely manner given this global crisis.”