Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala to return to Carthage College

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and Carthage College have announced the return of the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” celebration. The in-person event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8th, at Carthage’s A. F. Siebert Chapel.

More than $325,000 in college scholarships will be awarded to local area high school students in honor of Mary Lou and Arthur. The fund also plans to honor local humanitarians with the Living Legend Community Award and the Shebaniah B. Muhammad Signature Award for their lifetime of leadership and commitment in support of Kenosha area youth and their dedication and sustained investment toward the success of the fund’s mission.

The Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” event showcases and celebrates the academic achievements of area high school leaders pursuing a college degree.

“The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional learning environment and created unprecedented levels of financial burden for many hardworking students and families. In the coming weeks we look forward to announcing the 2021 scholarship recipients to reward them for their dedication and hard work in pursuit of their collegiate aspirations despite the tremendous hardship,” said Tim Mahone, Mahone Fund chairman.

