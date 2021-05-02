Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala to return to Carthage College

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and Carthage College have announced the return of the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” celebration. The in-person event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8th, at Carthage’s A. F. Siebert Chapel.
More than $325,000 in college scholarships will be awarded to local area high school students in honor of Mary Lou and Arthur. The fund also plans to honor local humanitarians with the Living Legend Community Award and the Shebaniah B. Muhammad Signature Award for their lifetime of leadership and commitment in support of Kenosha area youth and their dedication and sustained investment toward the success of the fund’s mission.
The Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” event showcases and celebrates the academic achievements of area high school leaders pursuing a college degree.
“The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional learning environment and created unprecedented levels of financial burden for many hardworking students and families. In the coming weeks we look forward to announcing the 2021 scholarship recipients to reward them for their dedication and hard work in pursuit of their collegiate aspirations despite the tremendous hardship,” said Tim Mahone, Mahone Fund chairman.
“The Mahone Fund is unwavering in increasing opportunities for Kenosha’s most deserving students and celebrating all those who give of themselves toward this vital mission,” said Carthage President John Swallow. “We are proud to partner with the Mahone Fund on college access and career opportunities for Kenosha students, and we are honored to host this event.”
COVID safeguards planned for event
This year’s event was relocated to Siebert Chapel in order to produce a quality program, maximize seating capacity and ensure the health and safety of all guests. Given the current status of COVID-19 and vaccination outreach, event organizers are working in consultation with Carthage staff to monitor and enforce all requirements for facial coverings, social distancing and hand sanitation stations in accordance with the CDC and Kenosha County Public Health recommendations.
“It’s befitting that our premiere event will be in Siebert Chapel this year since our inaugural Reaching for Rainbows Gospel concert was held there 21 years ago,” Mahone said. “I am just elated and relieved that we can organize a safe in person event that embraces the scholastic achievements of our students along with their families, friends, and a supportive community. It’s been a very challenging year for our families. There is no greater joy than this.”
Proceeds from this gala support the Mahone Fund’s CEO mentoring program, aiding low-to-moderate income youth in their pursuit of higher education, career planning and community service. Our priority continues to focus on academic achievement, college readiness, career success, and service to others while reducing the financial barriers impacting access and affordability for our first-generation students.
Those interested in attending, sponsoring or donating to the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala can do so online at mahonefund.org, or contact Karen Kaiser at 262-654-2412 (office), e-mail: kkaiser@kenoshafoundation.org; or Tim Mahone at 262-654-2412 or by email at chairman@mahonefund.org.