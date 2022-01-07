Read all about it: Book Club endures for more than two decades

Let’s make one thing clear from the start: Yes, there was a table piled high with food, including homemade Christmas cookies and those tiny cocktail meatballs, and the wine may have been flowing, too.

But that’s not why I accepted an invitation to the December meeting of a long-standing book club.

It was to see for myself, yet again, what I’ve always maintained: People who read books are the best people in the world.

We see it year after year when hundreds of Kenosha News readers share their favorites through “Liz’s Book Club,” and we see it in person as book club members discuss the finer points of plotlines and character development, all while brushing powdered sugar off their sweaters.

This book club in particular, which has been together for more than two decades and informally calls itself “The Thursday Night Sisterhood,” may have been brought together by a love of reading. But it’s the friendships that keep them going.

The Rev. Cindy Aasen, of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, organized the group.

“I wanted to start a book club,” she said. “I had never been in one before, and I thought it would help keep me reading.”

More than two decades later, she’s gotten a lot more out of the club than a robust reading resumé.

“We really love each other,” she said of her club members. “We’ve always been interested in everyone’s lives, beyond the books we’re reading.”

While she prefers historical novels and mysteries — “there’s not too much I don’t like to read” — Aasen said, “Sometimes the best discussions are about the books nobody liked.”

The club’s discussions, she added, “are a great way to learn about history and other subjects. In a book club, you pick up books you’d never read on your own.”

Julie Schmit listens to most of the books on Audible, rather than reading them. (“When I sit down to read,” she said, “I think of all the other things I should be doing.”)

She enjoys “the different personalities we have in this club.”

For Jacqie Vranak, the book club meeting “is one thing I did for myself,” she recalls of joining so many years ago.

“I was busy working full time and being a mom, so having this club once a month was important. It’s such a good group of people.”

Joyce Froemming — who laughingly describes herself as “a slow reader” — appreciates how a book club “gets me more involved in reading books. And those books spark new ideas.”

Kay Christensen, who says she has always loved to read, said being in the club “is so much fun. We read different genres of books and books I would never have thought about reading.”

Lori Sidlo echoes the comments that being in a book club “leads me to read a variety of books. Everyone brings a different viewpoint to our discussions. I like mysteries, but I’ve learned about different lifestyles and ideas through some of the books we’ve read. You think you know it all, but you really don’t.”

For Marilyn Jensen, the book club members “are my friends — and my family.” Also, she added, “having a deadline to finish a book definitely helps.”

This book club, Jensen said, “even won a contest, on the Reading Group Guides website. We won a visit with an author. It was a lot of fun.”

The club, like so many organizations, had to meet remotely over Zoom for several months during this COVID-19 pandemic — “We had to bring our own food and wine,” Aasen jokes. “It just wasn’t the same.” — but the club carried on and continues to carry on.

“The best thing about the book club is that we’ve all had difficulties in our lives, and we know we have friends here we can share that with, who will talk with us,” Sidlo said.

Nothing — not even that time the club meeting took place during a blackout — can stop this book club.

“We never say die,” Jensen said.

The real key to success, Aasen added, “is a lot of laughter.”

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271. And read a good book this month!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.