Read Rep. Steil's remarks on the House floor, saying CARES Act 'provides relief'

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil spoke on the House floor Friday on the importance of supporting families and workers struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The House passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act by voice vote.

Steil, R-District 1, made these remarks:

“Americans’ health and American jobs are being attacked by an invisible virus. Congress cannot stand idly by while Americans are suffering.

“While the CARES Act is far from perfect, it provides relief. This bill provides free coronavirus testing for Americans and ensures those on the front lines—our doctors, nurses, and health professionals—have the supplies they need.

Additionally, the CARES Act protects the paychecks of people working at places like restaurants and hotels and provides assistance to workers who may lose their job due to coronavirus.

“Importantly, the CARES Act includes yet another fix to the to the poorly drafted Medicaid language included in the second coronavirus emergency response legislation. It is vital that we get this language right so states like Wisconsin have the federal assistance to ensure health care is available to our most vulnerable populations.