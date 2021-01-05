Read the report: Why Kenosha County prosecutor filed no charges in Jacob Blake shooting

In an 87-page report, Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley outlined his decision not to file charges against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Graveley said investigators concluded Blake was carrying a knife when police responded to a report he was trying to steal a car. Officer Rusten Sheskey said he “feared Jacob Blake was going to stab him with the knife" as he tried to stop Blake from fleeing the scene.
“I want to emphasize that this case has to be laser-focused on what a jury trial would look like,” Graveley said. “Everybody has seen the video. From their perspective, they have tried this case from their computer screen in their living room. As a professional, I am called upon on how to try this case in a real court room.”
Read the report for yourself here:
DA PRESS CONFERENCE
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announces that no charges will be pursued against officer Rusten Sheskey in the August 23rd shooting of Jacob Blake during a press conference at the Parkway Chateau on Tuesday.
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announces that no charges will be pursued against officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake during a press conference at the Parkway Chateau on Tuesday.
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announces that no charges will be pursued against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake during a press conference at the Parkway Chateau on Tuesday.
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announces that no charges will be pursued against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake during a press conference at the Parkway Chateau on Tuesday.
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announces that no charges will be pursued against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake during a press conference at the Parkway Chateau on Tuesday.
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announces that no charges will be pursued against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake during a press conference at the Parkway Chateau on Tuesday.
BLAKE FAMILY PRESS CONFERENCE
B’Ivory LaMarr, an attorney representing the Blake family, speaks during a press conference hosted by the Blake family at The Collective on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, speaks during a press conference hosted by the Blake family at The Collective on Tuesday.
Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, speaks during a press conference hosted by the Blake family at The Collective on Tuesday.
B’Ivory LaMarr, an attorney representing the Blake family, speaks during a press conference hosted by the Blake family at The Collective on Tuesday.
B’Ivory LaMarr, an attorney representing the Blake family, speaks during a press conference hosted by the Blake family at The Collective on Tuesday.
Tanya McLean speaks during a press conference hosted by the Blake family at The Collective on Tuesday.
Bradford vigil photo
From left, the Rev. Monica Cummings and the Rev. Erik Carlson preside over a “Vigil for Peace and Justice” in honor of Jacob Blake on Tuesday afternoon at Bradford Unitarian Universalist Church, 5810 Eighth Ave.
HEATHER POYNER, KENOSHA NEWS
