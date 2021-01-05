 Skip to main content
Read the report: Why Kenosha County prosecutor filed no charges in Jacob Blake shooting
In an 87-page report, Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley outlined his decision not to file charges against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake. 

Graveley said investigators concluded Blake was carrying a knife when police responded to a report he was trying to steal a car. Officer Rusten Sheskey said he “feared Jacob Blake was going to stab him with the knife" as he tried to stop Blake from fleeing the scene.

“I want to emphasize that this case has to be laser-focused on what a jury trial would look like,” Graveley said. “Everybody has seen the video. From their perspective, they have tried this case from their computer screen in their living room. As a professional, I am called upon on how to try this case in a real court room.”

Read the report for yourself here: 

Download PDF Report on the Officer Involved Shooting of Jacob Blake
