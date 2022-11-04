Ready or not, it's "fall back" time again this weekend

Since 2015, about 350 bills and resolutions have been introduced in virtually every state about time change, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In March this year, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which, if approved by the House (where it’s stalled in committee) and signed by the president, would make daylight saving time permanent. If that happens, daylight saving time, which runs from March until early November, becomes the new standard time. Got that?
So ... we’re changing the law, right? Not so fast.
Right after the Senate passed its proposal, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a statement cautioning that the move overlooks potential health risks associated with that time system. Sleep experts said standard time, not daylight saving time, should be the year-round standard.
All this means is: We’re turning the clocks back one hour this weekend. At least until the squabbling federal lawmakers dabble in time shifting again.
Getting darker
In other words, we are heading to some very dark places.
Sunset goes from 5:40 p.m. today to 4:36 p.m. on Monday. And the sun sets earlier and earlier until the winter solstice in late December.
As soon as it gets dark outside, even if it’s only 5 p.m., it feels like midnight. It’s just dark, which matches my mood.
I understand now why some animals hibernate — and if I could swing it with my health insurance, I’d join them — because who has the energy to move when your body wants to go to sleep at 3 p.m.?
All of this makes me sad. Or, rather, SAD, as in seasonal affective disorder. It’s called SAD for a reason: They’ve taken our sunshine away. Why would we be happy about that?
It’s no coincidence that daylight saving time ends right after Halloween, because bingeing on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is often the only thing standing between me and a total meltdown. I know, I know. Experts say the best way to battle the effects of SAD is to eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and sit in front of a light box for a few hours a day.
You know what’s quicker (and easier)? Giving into those cravings for chocolate, mashed potatoes and beef stew. As a bonus, that extra layer of fat will insulate you from frigid February days.
Until then, however, we need to binge on as much sunlight as possible.
The forecast for today through Sunday calls for mild temperatures and at least partly sunny skies between rain showers. Go outside and bask in that light any chance you get.
Come a cold, gray January day, we’ll be dreaming of the sunshine and looking back fondly at a time when we could see our hand in front of our face while out for an early evening dog walk.
Did that sound like whining? I’m sorry. Excuse me while I grab a Fun Size Snickers Bar to recalibrate my mood.
15 reasons we should get rid of daylight saving time
Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday of November. Clocks are on “standard time” the rest of the year.
Benjamin Franklin, the statesman and inventor whose picture appears on the $100 bill, is credited with the idea to conserve candles back in 1784. Others offered other proposals over the years, and
Daylight saving time was first established during World War I to conserve fuel for war industries. The law was repealed after the war ended but was re-established by Congress during World War II due to energy consumption.
In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, establishing uniform start and end times within standard time zones.
Despite the commonly held belief that daylight saving time was to help farmers, it was created to save energy, and according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, when the sun sets later, it's presumed that people will stay out longer and spend more time outside leading to a need for less electricity usage for lights and appliances.