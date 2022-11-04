Ready or not, it's "fall back" time again this weekend

Humans have a need to make everything complicated.

Consider daylight saving time, which ends this weekend.

We may not like it — I definitely do NOT — but it’s become a fall ritual: Each year, on the first Sunday in November, we “fall back” and turn our clocks one hour earlier at 2 a.m.

But for weeks, I’ve been hearing people ask “Are we changing the time?”

Like a lot of things in life, we can blame Congress for this confusion.

Back in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, and the twice-year time changing became federal law.

And that was that ... except it wasn’t.

People all over the U.S. have been arguing about this time change this for decades, and two states — Hawaii and Arizona — ignore the whole thing.

Since 2015, about 350 bills and resolutions have been introduced in virtually every state about time change, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In March this year, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which, if approved by the House (where it’s stalled in committee) and signed by the president, would make daylight saving time permanent. If that happens, daylight saving time, which runs from March until early November, becomes the new standard time. Got that?

So ... we’re changing the law, right? Not so fast.

Right after the Senate passed its proposal, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a statement cautioning that the move overlooks potential health risks associated with that time system. Sleep experts said standard time, not daylight saving time, should be the year-round standard.

All this means is: We’re turning the clocks back one hour this weekend. At least until the squabbling federal lawmakers dabble in time shifting again.

Getting darker

In other words, we are heading to some very dark places.

Sunset goes from 5:40 p.m. today to 4:36 p.m. on Monday. And the sun sets earlier and earlier until the winter solstice in late December.

As soon as it gets dark outside, even if it’s only 5 p.m., it feels like midnight. It’s just dark, which matches my mood.

I understand now why some animals hibernate — and if I could swing it with my health insurance, I’d join them — because who has the energy to move when your body wants to go to sleep at 3 p.m.?

All of this makes me sad. Or, rather, SAD, as in seasonal affective disorder. It’s called SAD for a reason: They’ve taken our sunshine away. Why would we be happy about that?

It’s no coincidence that daylight saving time ends right after Halloween, because bingeing on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is often the only thing standing between me and a total meltdown. I know, I know. Experts say the best way to battle the effects of SAD is to eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and sit in front of a light box for a few hours a day.

You know what’s quicker (and easier)? Giving into those cravings for chocolate, mashed potatoes and beef stew. As a bonus, that extra layer of fat will insulate you from frigid February days.

Until then, however, we need to binge on as much sunlight as possible.

The forecast for today through Sunday calls for mild temperatures and at least partly sunny skies between rain showers. Go outside and bask in that light any chance you get.

Come a cold, gray January day, we’ll be dreaming of the sunshine and looking back fondly at a time when we could see our hand in front of our face while out for an early evening dog walk.

Did that sound like whining? I’m sorry. Excuse me while I grab a Fun Size Snickers Bar to recalibrate my mood.