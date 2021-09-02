Ready (or not), Labor Day Weekend is upon us

Well, that was fast.

Wasn’t it just yesterday we were digging out flip flops and shorts and gearing up for a busy summer?

And now here we are, about to start the last official weekend of the season.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before — perhaps coming out of your own mouth:

“I’m going to pack a picnic lunch and spend a sunny afternoon at the beach.”

“The hammock is up. Now I just have to grab a book and a pitcher of iced tea and escape for an afternoon.”

“That Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park sounds fun. We’ll go there this week.”

“I’m finally going to head out to Twin Lakes and watch the Aquanuts perform.”

The good news is, there’s still plenty of time left to do all those activities. (Except for catching the Aquanuts in action. The team’s last 2021 show is 6 p.m. Saturday, so you definitely need to get moving NOW on that summer goal.)