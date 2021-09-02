Ready (or not), Labor Day Weekend is upon us

Well, that was fast.
Wasn’t it just yesterday we were digging out flip flops and shorts and gearing up for a busy summer?
And now here we are, about to start the last official weekend of the season.
Stop me if you’ve heard this before — perhaps coming out of your own mouth:
“I’m going to pack a picnic lunch and spend a sunny afternoon at the beach.”
“The hammock is up. Now I just have to grab a book and a pitcher of iced tea and escape for an afternoon.”
“That Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park sounds fun. We’ll go there this week.”
“I’m finally going to head out to Twin Lakes and watch the Aquanuts perform.”
The good news is, there’s still plenty of time left to do all those activities. (Except for catching the Aquanuts in action. The team’s last 2021 show is 6 p.m. Saturday, so you definitely need to get moving NOW on that summer goal.)
In fact, I’d argue that early September is the perfect time to go to the beach (smaller crowds, cooler sand on your feet), curl up with a novel in your backyard (less humidity, fewer bugs) and check out the outdoor Biergarten (it’s almost Oktoberfest season!).
We don’t want anyone wasting this final “official” summer weekend indoors perched in front of a television set, so we are offering lots of alternatives for grabbing a last bit of summer fun. It can be as simple as jumping into the bracing waters of Lake Michigan — safely, from a beach and NOT the Simmons Island pier, and paying attention to the lake’s strong currents — or as “bucket list worthy” as soaring through the trees on a zipline or catching a Brewers game.
And don’t forget, Kenosha is about to be invaded by more than a thousand classic vehicles on Saturday for the annual Downtown Car Show. Add in two outdoor Saturday markets, and you’ve got one bustling area nestled right up against the greatest of the Great Lakes.
Check out our Entertainment Section in this Kenosha News for your Labor Day Weekend Fun Guide. And then get out there. Because before you know it, we’ll be writing about sledding hills and Christmas lights … and you’ll be wondering if you ever put that hammock away.
