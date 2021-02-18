Ready, set, eat! Dig into Kenosha’s Restaurant Week: Feb. 20-28

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Because of COVID-19, Kenosha’s Restaurant Week looks different this year.
Gone are the punch cards and the fixed-price menu items.
What hasn’t changed, however, is the emphasis on supporting local businesses and discovering new favorites.
And we haven’t even mentioned the upscale TV dinners yet!
“It’s amazing how our local businesses have responded and come up with so much innovation,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Options have expanded this year to feature curbside specials, family dinners, a mac-and-cheese kit and gift card deals.
“Our message is ‘we’re ready when you are,’” Tyunaitis said. “Everybody’s in a different place and might not feel comfortable eating in restaurants yet. That’s fine — you can order for delivery or takeout. There are options on all ends of the spectrum. It’s a really good mix.”
One extra bonus during Restaurant Week? Tyunaitis insists “Calories don’t count during these nine days. It’s a grace period.”
There are also non-restaurant options, including Beef Jerky Experience, Sandy’s Popper, Elsie Mae’s Bakery and Cannery and Lou Perrine’s — home of Mama P’s Ho Ho Cake, said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director.
The Visitors Bureau staffers wondered if they could even do a Restaurant Week in 2021, with the global pandemic still raging. For their part, local eateries have put in place social distanced seating and increased sanitation practices (including changes like disposable menus and silverware). Also, staff members and patrons wear masks when inside venues, except when eating and drinking.
“We were nervous about it,” Tyunaitis said. “We sent out surveys starting in August, asking businesses ‘what’s your comfort level’ in having Restaurant Week. We asked again in the fall and then we pushed the ‘go’ button.”
Despite the nervousness, Tyunaitis said, “People are excited to make it work.”
Helping small businesses
Restaurant Week is more important than ever, with small businesses across the U.S. closing due to the prolonged COVID-19 shutdowns.
“It’s amazing we haven’t lost more local businesses,” Tyunaitis said. “Our community has been so supportive.”
Small businesses, she said, are so important to local communities because those businesses “create jobs, support fundraisers and local sports teams.”
Jumisko added, “It’s so important to keep them in business.”
Because people aren’t going out to eat as much as before the pandemic, Tyunaitis said, “Servers, who depend on tips, aren’t making as much money.
“I’m really passionate about this,” she added. “I worked as a server, and it’s hard work. Also, these workers are the people visitors to our community see and interact with.”
Comfort food season
Restaurant Week — now in its seventh year — started as a way to help local eateries during what is typically a slow time of the year for dining out: The post-holiday, dead-of-winter season.
“It’s a great promotion every winter, and we’re hopeful that’s true this year, too,” Tyunaitis said. “You can save a little bit of money and help out local businesses at the same time.”
In that spirit, a lot of the offerings fall into the “comfort food” genre — meatloaf, pot roast, lasagna, fried chicken, chocolate cake and creative uses of Tater Tots — “but there are wraps and salads, too, if you want to have a healthier option,” Tyunaitis said.
And if you want to enjoy some winter classics? The Hobnob, which has returned to Restaurant Week this year, “is offering what they call ‘retro meals,’ which is in keeping with their long history as a traditional supper club,” Tyunaitis said.
Another fun option? “Scoops has a ‘Stock Your Freezer’ special, with frozen soup and ice cream to take home,” Jumisko said.
Oh, and as for that new take on the humble TV dinner?
“It’s from Wine Knot, and it’s amazing,” Tyunaitis said. “They really elevated the TV dinner — it’s in a three-part aluminum tray and everything. It’s so fun and is just one way our partners are being so innovative.”
For more on the Restaurant Week specials and how to win prizes, see the Entertainment Section (D1) in today’s Kenosha News.
