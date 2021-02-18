Ready, set, eat! Dig into Kenosha’s Restaurant Week: Feb. 20-28

The Visitors Bureau staffers wondered if they could even do a Restaurant Week in 2021, with the global pandemic still raging. For their part, local eateries have put in place social distanced seating and increased sanitation practices (including changes like disposable menus and silverware). Also, staff members and patrons wear masks when inside venues, except when eating and drinking.

“We were nervous about it,” Tyunaitis said. “We sent out surveys starting in August, asking businesses ‘what’s your comfort level’ in having Restaurant Week. We asked again in the fall and then we pushed the ‘go’ button.”

Despite the nervousness, Tyunaitis said, “People are excited to make it work.”

Helping small businesses

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Restaurant Week is more important than ever, with small businesses across the U.S. closing due to the prolonged COVID-19 shutdowns.

“It’s amazing we haven’t lost more local businesses,” Tyunaitis said. “Our community has been so supportive.”

Small businesses, she said, are so important to local communities because those businesses “create jobs, support fundraisers and local sports teams.”

Jumisko added, “It’s so important to keep them in business.”