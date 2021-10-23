Reapportionment petition misses deadline by a day; won't be on Wilmot High School annual meeting agenda

Because the district was aware the petitioners were working to bring the idea to a public vote, Corona said she asked the school board, to no avail, to move the annual meeting from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29 and “afford every opportunity for the community that elected you to have a voice.”

“The board does not have the authority to change the date of the annual meeting,” School Board President Laurie Demoon wrote in an email response to Corona’s request. “It was voted on by the electors. The annual meeting has different statutory requirements than the board of education meetings, including the requirement of two public notices to be posted.”

Demoon indicated the group can still move forward with the reapportionment effort for consideration in the future.

“The board believes in the voice of all of our constituency,” Demoon wrote. “If you would like to move your petition forward next year, this time will afford all of the taxpayers an opportunity to weigh in and have a civil, transparent discourse about this significant change.”

The Oct. 28 annual meeting agenda posted on the school website does not include the reapportionment vote, nor does the official Annual Meeting posting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1