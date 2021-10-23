Reapportionment petition misses deadline by a day; won't be on Wilmot High School annual meeting agenda

A School Board reapportionment vote Wilmot Union High School residents petitioned to hold at the district’s annual meeting will not be on the meeting agenda.
School district Clerk Sue Gerber, after consultation with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and district legal counsel, filed a statement indicating “the Petition for Apportionment could not be considered at the Oct. 28, 2021, annual meeting because it was not at least 30 days prior to the day of the annual meeting.”
In an effort to meet the statutory deadline, residents circulating the petition voted to adjourn the annual meeting initially convened Sept. 27, postponing it until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Resident Joy Corona submitted the petition on Wednesday, Sept. 29, believing that day counted as part of the 30-day deadline ahead of the annual meeting. She was not provided a submission deadline by the district or school clerk. The petition, which required 100 signatures, was signed by 225 electors.
According to state statute, such a petition needs to be certified 30 days prior to the annual meeting. The day the petition is turned in does not count as one of those days according to the district’s legal counsel — making the petition one day short of compliance.
Corona said the goal of the reapportionment effort is to ensure broad representation across the district, which is made up of several, unique feeder communities.
Because the district was aware the petitioners were working to bring the idea to a public vote, Corona said she asked the school board, to no avail, to move the annual meeting from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29 and “afford every opportunity for the community that elected you to have a voice.”
“The board does not have the authority to change the date of the annual meeting,” School Board President Laurie Demoon wrote in an email response to Corona’s request. “It was voted on by the electors. The annual meeting has different statutory requirements than the board of education meetings, including the requirement of two public notices to be posted.”
Demoon indicated the group can still move forward with the reapportionment effort for consideration in the future.
“The board believes in the voice of all of our constituency,” Demoon wrote. “If you would like to move your petition forward next year, this time will afford all of the taxpayers an opportunity to weigh in and have a civil, transparent discourse about this significant change.”
The Oct. 28 annual meeting agenda posted on the school website does not include the reapportionment vote, nor does the official Annual Meeting posting.