Recent drownings bring lake safety to forefront; Kenosha safeguards paying off

“Unless they left a note or it’s witnessed, you have no idea what happened when they died,” Hall said.

After a rash of drownings in 2018, including that of 17-year-old Donovan Anderson, an Indian Trail High School student, public concern led to the installation of six life rings at three key locations along the Kenosha shoreline, as well as improved, multilingual signage warning swimmers about potential dangers.

Three life rings can be found along the north pier (the location of the red lighthouse) of the Kenosha Harbor, where Anderson jumped from, one on the south pier and one on either side of the Pike River, where two people also drowned in 2018. According to Ben Andersen, a captain with the Somers Fire and Rescue Department and team leader for the Kenosha County Dive Team, these locations are among Kenosha’s riskiest, and he praised the installation of life rings.

“Not only here in Kenosha, but along the Great Lakes they’ve saved many lives,” Andersen said.

Additionally, Kenosha Police squad cars were equipped with flotation throw bags, which were used back in April to rescue a boy who fell in the harbor.