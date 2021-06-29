Recent drownings bring lake safety to forefront; Kenosha safeguards paying off

Lake Michigan is the most dangerous of the Great Lakes, averaging around 40 deaths a year for the last decade. Last year, with at least 56 drownings, marked the lake’s deadliest year in recent history.
At least 14 people have drowned in Lake Michigan in 2021 so far, including 17-year-old Yaadwinder Singh and 10 year-old Eisha N. Figuereo Colon in Racine less than two weeks ago. The pair of tragic deaths have brought Lake Michigan water-safety to the forefront of public conversation.
The City of Kenosha has about 8 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, which hasn’t had active lifeguards at all its beaches since 1998 and at Eichelman Park since 2001, said City Administrator John Morrissey.
Kenosha YMCA Aquatics Director Sam Craig said people don’t always understand how powerful, and even dangerous, Lake Michigan can be.
“The lake can change in the snap of a finger,” Craig said, “that flip of a switch is hard for people to understand.”
According to Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall, nine people have died by drowning along the Kenosha shoreline since 2010, along with two suicides by drowning, and four lake-related deaths of undetermined causes. Various factors, including a lack of witnesses and body decomposition, can make determining whether a victim drowned or died from other causes difficult.
“Unless they left a note or it’s witnessed, you have no idea what happened when they died,” Hall said.
After a rash of drownings in 2018, including that of 17-year-old Donovan Anderson, an Indian Trail High School student, public concern led to the installation of six life rings at three key locations along the Kenosha shoreline, as well as improved, multilingual signage warning swimmers about potential dangers.
Three life rings can be found along the north pier (the location of the red lighthouse) of the Kenosha Harbor, where Anderson jumped from, one on the south pier and one on either side of the Pike River, where two people also drowned in 2018. According to Ben Andersen, a captain with the Somers Fire and Rescue Department and team leader for the Kenosha County Dive Team, these locations are among Kenosha’s riskiest, and he praised the installation of life rings.
“Not only here in Kenosha, but along the Great Lakes they’ve saved many lives,” Andersen said.
Additionally, Kenosha Police squad cars were equipped with flotation throw bags, which were used back in April to rescue a boy who fell in the harbor.
Kenosha Police Officer Tyler Cochran, the department’s safety officer, is a member of the Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition, which works to raise awareness about water safety. Cochran said the work is critical for children, especially with the amount of lakefront Kenosha has.
“They need to know their limits when it comes to swimming,” Cochran said.
SAWC comprises of numerous community organizations and residents, including the Kenosha YMCA and the Kenosha fire and police departments. This year, the group is focused on Lake Michigan.
The YMCA, which offers free swimming lessons to elementary students, works in tandem with the KPD Safety Center, which Cochran said teaches students about rip currents, undertows and the dangers of pier jumping.
They also give advice for what to do if you’re caught in a current dragging you from shore.
“Flip, float and follow,” Cochran said.
Craig explained that it’s better to float on your back and wait for the current to take you back to shore, instead of wasting energy trying to swim against the water.
“Fear, panic, exhaustion, swimming against it is something even strong swimmer can’t do,” Craig said.
Craig also warned against jumping in after people who are drowning, as a failed rescue could quickly turn into a second emergency.
“If you see someone struggling, the worst thing you can do is go in after them,” Craig said.
So far this year, Andersen said the dive team hasn’t seen too many water emergencies on Lake Michigan.
“We’ve been pretty quiet here in Kenosha,” Andersen said.
However, Morrissey said that since the 2018 drownings, there’s “greater awareness” within the Police Department about the pier, and officers often respond to calls about people jumping off the pier — especially the north one which traditionally has attracted teens and preteens.
“Kids just don’t understand the dangers of jumping into Lake Michigan,” Morrissey said.
Craig said one of the key ways to reduce Lake Michigan drownings is education.
“When it comes to safety, everyone wants to have a fun summer,” Craig said, “but part of that is knowing the powers of the lake.”