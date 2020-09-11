Recent UW-Parkside graduate wins KCACTF regional lighting award

SOMERS — Recent UW-Parkside graduate Chelsea Strebe has been recognized for her exceptional lighting design for the university’s production of “Silent Sky.”
Strebe had won the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) regional lighting award last winter and had her national review in August. Because they were unable to fly students to Washington D.C., KCACTF instead conducted reviews through Zoom.
Each year, KCACTF reviews and evaluates the individual and collective efforts of theatre arts students from around the country. UW-Parkside has been well represented at the Region III festival in recent years.
In a typical year, winning students would travel to The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Due to the current circumstances, KCACTF officials conducted reviews through Zoom. Strebe met with Broadway and regional lighting designer Nancy Schertler on Aug. 7 to present her work on “Silent Sky.”
Strebe was not the only UW-Parkside theatre student that was honored by KCACTF.
Jack Purves was named Regional Sound Design Winner for his work on “She Kills Monsters.” Jenny Bauer received a Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Scholarship for one paid week in Las Vegas for professional training workshops as well as being honored for her Lighting Design work on “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Olivia Springsteen earned a California State University Summer Arts Scholarship in Performance for acting. Noah Frye was named National Allied Design & Technologies Award runner-up for his projection design on “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Samantha Feiler earned a National Stage Management Honorable Mention for her work on stage management work with “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Dylan Thomas and Feiler were semi-finalists for the Irene Ryan award.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.