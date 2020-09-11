Recent UW-Parkside graduate wins KCACTF regional lighting award

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — Recent UW-Parkside graduate Chelsea Strebe has been recognized for her exceptional lighting design for the university’s production of “Silent Sky.”

Strebe had won the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) regional lighting award last winter and had her national review in August. Because they were unable to fly students to Washington D.C., KCACTF instead conducted reviews through Zoom.

Each year, KCACTF reviews and evaluates the individual and collective efforts of theatre arts students from around the country. UW-Parkside has been well represented at the Region III festival in recent years.

In a typical year, winning students would travel to The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Due to the current circumstances, KCACTF officials conducted reviews through Zoom. Strebe met with Broadway and regional lighting designer Nancy Schertler on Aug. 7 to present her work on “Silent Sky.”

Strebe was not the only UW-Parkside theatre student that was honored by KCACTF.