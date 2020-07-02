Reconfigured Highway EA intersection now open
Reconfigured Highway EA intersection now open

The newly realigned intersection of Kenosha County Highway S (38th Street) and Highway EA (72nd Avenue) is now open to traffic, the Kenosha County Division of Highways announced today.

This comes as work continues on the overall Highway S project, which involves the expansion of Highway S into a four-lane, divided highway between Highway 31 and the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

The Highway EA intersection closed for approximately two weeks on June 15.

As work continues on Kenosha County’s Highway S expansion project, the intersection at Highway EA is set to close for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, June 15.

The new alignment curves Highway EA to the west, away from the nearby Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

In other project developments, utility relocations are at or near completion. Storm sewer and pipe culvert installations are ongoing between the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks and Highway EA and along Highway H north of Highway S are also ongoing.

About the Highway S project

Along with the widened roadway, the Highway S project includes the addition of turn lanes, replacement of traffic signals, improvements to drainage and the construction of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The project is broken into two phases, which will be built out concurrently:

Phase 1 includes the roughly 2-mile stretch from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to just west of Highway H (88th Avenue).

Phase 2 includes the roughly 1.6-mile stretch between Highway H and the Amazon west driveway.

Work on the entire project is scheduled to continue through late 2021.

For more information about the project, including project update briefs, please visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2051/Highway-S-Expansion-Project.

