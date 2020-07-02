Reconfigured Highway EA intersection now open

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The newly realigned intersection of Kenosha County Highway S (38th Street) and Highway EA (72nd Avenue) is now open to traffic, the Kenosha County Division of Highways announced today.

This comes as work continues on the overall Highway S project, which involves the expansion of Highway S into a four-lane, divided highway between Highway 31 and the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

The Highway EA intersection closed for approximately two weeks on June 15.

The new alignment curves Highway EA to the west, away from the nearby Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

In other project developments, utility relocations are at or near completion. Storm sewer and pipe culvert installations are ongoing between the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks and Highway EA and along Highway H north of Highway S are also ongoing.

About the Highway S project