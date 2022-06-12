Record heat on the way this week for Kenosha County, Upper Midwest

After a relatively mild spring, here comes the heat.

A high pressure system of much warmer air is moving north to take over an area that, until now, has only seen a couple dates with temperatures reaching 80 degrees this year.

There is a strong chance of a thunderstorm or two today across the region, as that front moves into the Upper Midwest.

Today’s high may reach 80 degrees, according to forecasts, then they anticipate the mercury will push even higher on Tuesday.

Record high temperatures seared the Southwest through the Mississippi Valley over the weekend, driving weekend energy demand as people turn to air conditioners to cool down, with the heat forecast to spread to Chicago and the Great Lakes early this week.

Temperatures into the mid-90s are on forecast for Kenosha County on Tuesday and Wednesday with the mercury only dipping a bit near the Lake Michigan shore.

There is the potential for an overnight thunderstorm by early Thursday. The high temperature on Thursday will again be in the 80s, before a gradual cool down expected by the weekend.

Across the Western U.S., 27 record daily highs were set or tied on Saturday, with many of them in Texas, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster for the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

“It’s going to be pretty hot,” Oravec said. “It’s a pretty standard heat wave pattern, a big area of high pressure stretching from the central Plains to the Southwest.”

The high temperatures has sent demand for electricity soaring across the Southwest and Texas. Houston opened cooling centers for residents who weren’t able to beat the heat at home. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings stretch from California to Tennessee.

The temperature in Las Vegas reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit for a second day on Saturday, tying a record for the date set in 1940 and again in 1956, the National Weather Service said.

Readings were forecast to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. Denver tied a record Saturday with a high of 100. Dallas hit 103 degrees Saturday, tying a record for the day set in 1911, while Houston reached 97 degrees at Hobby Airport setting a record for the date.

Houston, the fourth most populous U.S. city, was expected to hit 100 degrees on Sunday. Dallas was forecast to hit 103, while Fort Worth rises to 104. The heat plus humidity made it feel closer to 107, the National Weather Service said.

