Record increase for county COVID-19 cases as more young people contract virus

Kenosha County logged a record number of positive COVID-19 tests Monday, with more than 100 people testing positive over the weekend.
About a third of those positive results came from a free testing event at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where 1,992 people were tested from Thursday through Saturday by members of the Wisconsin National Guard.
County officials are asking those who were tested, but who have not yet received results to self-quarantine until their test results are returned.
According to state data, there have been a total of 2,027 cases in the county.
“This is at the highest point we’ve ever been,” said Jen Freiheit, the county health officer. Also high, she said, was that 20% of recent tests came back positive.
The positive test percentage had been steady in the 4% to 6% range in June, but has been increasing over the last week and has been 20% or greater in recent days.
“That shows us that (increasing positive cases) is not happening because of increased testing. … Kenosha County is highly infectious,” she said.
The majority of those who tested positive were young adults.
“Of the positives we’ve already assigned today, they range in age from 1 to 82, but they are largely in their 20s,” Freiheit said.
She said about 30 of those who tested positive Monday were in their 20s, 15 in their 30s and 13 were teenagers. Only 10 were aged 60 or above.
“That gives us an indication that it’s people getting together, people socializing” that is spreading the virus, she said.
Kenosha County has been a Wisconsin hotspot for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic; the county’s positive case rate per 100,000 residents has been fourth highest among the 62 counties, trailing Milwaukee, Brown and Racine counties.
But since March, the number of cases has typically grown slowly but steadily, typically increasing by about 20 cases a day.
The previous record jump in new cases for the county was April 30, when 86 people tested positive — nearly all associated with a two-day testing of the people housed at the Kenosha County Detention Center and the pretrial jail.
“The good news is that our hospitalization numbers are very low,” Freiheit said.
As of Friday, there were only eight people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19.
The percentage of people who have died from the illness in the county has also declined, falling from 3% of those infected to 2%. A total of 47 people in the county have died.
Officials urge wearing masks, avoiding groups
County and state health officials are urging people to avoid socializing in large groups and to wear masks in public settings.
“It’s time and dose,” Freiheit said, saying that spending hours socializing in places like bars puts people at higher risk of contracting the airborne virus.
Experts believe the virus can be spread by microscopic respiratory droplets that an infected person can expel when talking, coughing or just exhaling.
The risk is greater for people who are gathered indoors, Freiheit said, but gathering for outdoor parties “where you are talking or laughing together for hours” can also put people at risk.
Freiheit said that people who have been tested should make sure to self-quarantine until they receive their results. While most people are receiving results within 72 hours, demand is causing delays at labs and some people are waiting seven to 10 days.
The National Guard is expected to return for another round of no-appointment-needed testing Aug. 4-7 at Brass Community School.
A list of test sites is available at www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
