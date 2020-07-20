Record increase for county COVID-19 cases as more young people contract virus

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County logged a record number of positive COVID-19 tests Monday, with more than 100 people testing positive over the weekend.

About a third of those positive results came from a free testing event at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where 1,992 people were tested from Thursday through Saturday by members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

County officials are asking those who were tested, but who have not yet received results to self-quarantine until their test results are returned.

According to state data, there have been a total of 2,027 cases in the county.

“This is at the highest point we’ve ever been,” said Jen Freiheit, the county health officer. Also high, she said, was that 20% of recent tests came back positive.

The positive test percentage had been steady in the 4% to 6% range in June, but has been increasing over the last week and has been 20% or greater in recent days.

“That shows us that (increasing positive cases) is not happening because of increased testing. … Kenosha County is highly infectious,” she said.

The majority of those who tested positive were young adults.