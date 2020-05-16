Record number graduate UW-Parkside in virtual event

SOMERS — Saturday’s Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations: The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium packed to the rafters with family, friends, and well-wishers cheering as their special graduate crossed the stage and received a diploma.
COVID-19 changed all of that.
Instead, a record class of just over 500 students with 55 master’s degree candidates, viewed online messages from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe, UW Regent Emeritus Torrey Tiedeman, and Chancellor’s Award Recipient Zachary Atkins of Racine.
“Commencement is our favorite day of the year,” Ford said. “The pandemic changed our schedule, but it did not dampen our spirit of celebration. We’re so glad to share virtual messages of congratulations. I truly appreciate the time and effort of Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Bryan Steil, Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and other community leaders to share their messages. I know that meant a great deal to each graduate.”
Ford also acknowledged messages of congratulations from UW-Parkside Foundation Board President Emily Lawrence, and Foundation Board Vice President Michael Bond.
“Our Foundation Board members have a true passion for student success,” Ford said. “Their tireless efforts bring opportunities of higher education to more students.”
In addition to a record graduating class, UW-Parkside honored six Outstanding Graduate Award recipients: Elisabeth Isetts of Algona, Iowa; Jennifer Lei of Mount Pleasant; Alyssa McClelland of Union Grove; Anmol Patel of Kenosha; Ben Sieren of Wind Lake; and Atkins, the Chancellor’s Award recipient emblematic of the university’s top graduate.
Atkins called the final semester one that will surely go down in history. He told fellow graduates that, “Wherever we are, we can use our passions to create a difference in this world.” Atkins encouraged members of the Class of 2020 to, “surround yourselves with people who truly care about you; get involved with your community; and continue to create a legacy.”
Ducoffe said he was saddened that the UW-Parkside learning community would not have the opportunity to celebrate commencement in person. He acknowledged the tenacity of the graduates who succeeded amidst an unprecedented global health and economic crisis.
“The hard work, the dedication, and the determination it took to get to this point signifies to me that the Class of 2020 is battle-tested and ready to face the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead,” Ducoffe said.
Last month, UW-Parkside announced plans for a special commencement ceremony Dec. 10-12, to honor all 2020 graduates. The special celebration at the end of the year will include a 50th anniversary recognition of the university’s first graduating class in May 1970.
“In December, not only will we celebrate the accomplishments of all UW-Parkside 2020 graduates, we’ll celebrate the legacy of that first class,” Ford said. “The weekend of Dec. 10 will be very special — the biggest commencement ceremony in our history.”
The university will share more details about the December event in fall.
The UW-Parkside commencement website (https://www.uwp.edu/currentstudent/yourgraduation/classof2020.cfm) also featured messages of support from UW-Parkside alumni and friends of the university; a virtual copy of the commencement program; and a musical tribute to graduates from members of the Parkside Symphony Orchestra (PSO) under the virtual direction of Alvaro Garcia Garcia, associate dean of the UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities.
“PSO students wanted to send their congratulations to fellow classmates,” Garcia Garcia said. “Even though this type of performance medium is not perfect, it still brings us closer together. It is the healing power of music and the best way to celebrate it with our graduating class of 2020.”
