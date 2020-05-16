Record number graduate UW-Parkside in virtual event

In addition to a record graduating class, UW-Parkside honored six Outstanding Graduate Award recipients: Elisabeth Isetts of Algona, Iowa; Jennifer Lei of Mount Pleasant; Alyssa McClelland of Union Grove; Anmol Patel of Kenosha; Ben Sieren of Wind Lake; and Atkins, the Chancellor’s Award recipient emblematic of the university’s top graduate.

Atkins called the final semester one that will surely go down in history. He told fellow graduates that, “Wherever we are, we can use our passions to create a difference in this world.” Atkins encouraged members of the Class of 2020 to, “surround yourselves with people who truly care about you; get involved with your community; and continue to create a legacy.”

Ducoffe said he was saddened that the UW-Parkside learning community would not have the opportunity to celebrate commencement in person. He acknowledged the tenacity of the graduates who succeeded amidst an unprecedented global health and economic crisis.

“The hard work, the dedication, and the determination it took to get to this point signifies to me that the Class of 2020 is battle-tested and ready to face the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead,” Ducoffe said.