RecPlex slowly climbing from COVID financial hole

“We do realize we are still seeing the effects of COVID, so we’re not budgeting at 100 percent for programming, rentals, concessions, events. So coming into 2022, we are budgeting for a net income of $788,000,” DeLaRosa said.

In order to balance the budget for 2022, DeLaRosa said the RecPlex again is requesting a chargeback offset of $500,000. Officials also want to borrow $514,209 for capital purchases and use an interfund loan from the sewer fund for $784,115.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Going into 2021 and 2022, we are slowly moving upward and going in the right direction,” DeLaRosa said. “That is our goal. We’re trying to remain consistent and conservative with our expenses, but we still want to offer great programming.”

Efforts lauded

Village officials applauded the RecPlex staff for dealing with a tough financial situation.

“I don’t think anybody got hit as hard as the RecPlex did over there,” Village President John Steinbrink said. “It not only affected their employees, it affected customers, village people, staff — everybody was involved in this. It had a very negative effect, as it did with a lot of businesses throughout the city and country, especially the recreation businesses.