RecPlex slowly climbing from COVID financial hole

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — It’s certainly cliché by now, but every business across the country seemed to take some kind of a hit from COVID-19.
And one local entity especially hard hit was Pleasant Prairie’s RecPlex.
But while the village’s recreation center at 9900 Terwall Terrace is far from out of the woods, there are signs that things may be creeping back to normal.
Village Financial Project Manager Laura DeLaRosa and Craig Anderson, the RecPlex’s director of recreation, presented the facility’s 2022 budget Monday night to the Village Board. No formal action was taken on the spending plan.
The RecPlex lost $3.1 million in revenue in 2020 and was expected to see a loss of $1.8 million in 2021. In late last year, the village had proposed a special tax levy to assist the facility, but Haribo, which is in the midst of constructing its first North American manufacturing facility in the village, then announced a $1.5 million gift to assist the RecPlex.
About $1.3 million of that was used to directly help the RecPlex, with the remaining $200,000 put into a scholarship fund.
The original 2020 budget had an anticipated net income of $815,393, but the facility also had a principal and interest payment due of $2.5 million. With the Haribo donation and a village chargeback offset of $500,000, it will end the year with $378,964 in net cash flow.
“We do realize we are still seeing the effects of COVID, so we’re not budgeting at 100 percent for programming, rentals, concessions, events. So coming into 2022, we are budgeting for a net income of $788,000,” DeLaRosa said.
In order to balance the budget for 2022, DeLaRosa said the RecPlex again is requesting a chargeback offset of $500,000. Officials also want to borrow $514,209 for capital purchases and use an interfund loan from the sewer fund for $784,115.
“Going into 2021 and 2022, we are slowly moving upward and going in the right direction,” DeLaRosa said. “That is our goal. We’re trying to remain consistent and conservative with our expenses, but we still want to offer great programming.”
Efforts lauded
Village officials applauded the RecPlex staff for dealing with a tough financial situation.
“I don’t think anybody got hit as hard as the RecPlex did over there,” Village President John Steinbrink said. “It not only affected their employees, it affected customers, village people, staff — everybody was involved in this. It had a very negative effect, as it did with a lot of businesses throughout the city and country, especially the recreation businesses.
“I think other businesses had an avenue to reach out it, and we weren’t given that avenue because we’re a public entity, so we didn’t qualify for a lot of things we saw out there,” Steinbrink said. “I’m glad to hear things are coming back. Hopefully, this is a better year and better years are to come.”
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel agreed, nut said there is still a lot of work to be done to get the RecPlex out of its financial hole.
“As a village, we’re doing the best we can to make sure this service, this gem within our community survives and thrives,” Thiel said. “I think the community as a whole really owes the RecPlex a significant debt of gratitude.”