Red Cross aiding several from Monday's fire at Saxony Manor; no new details released on cause

The American Red Cross is helping several tenants who were displaced from Monday's fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex.

Red Cross officials on Wednesday morning said the agency is supporting tenants from seven of the the units. Three people have now been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the fire, one reportedly as a result of reasons not related to the blaze. Four people, including a Kenosha police officer, were reported injured.

Identities of the deceased have yet to be released to the public. The cause and damage estimate continued to be under investigation as of Wednesday. Attempts to reach Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley for an update were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

The support being offered is ongoing, Red Cross Communications Director Justin Kern said.

"(On Wednesday), we'll continue our work to ensure the emergency needs are met with the handful of residents with whom we have yet to make contact," Kern said.

Kern said it appears Red Cross teams also are partnering with the Shalom Center and Journey Church in Kenosha to provide additional assistance.

A vigil at the site, 1870 22nd Ave., which offers apartments for income-eligible people 62 and older at several buildings on 18 acres, was scheduled to take place Wednesday night after the Kenosha News' print deadline.

What happened

Kenosha Fire and Police Department personnel responded to the fire at about 9:30 p.m. Monday where an entire building at the complex filled with toxic smoke, and the west side of the building was consumed with flames.

Two people died at the scene, while a third died at the hospital. Kenosha Police Officer Javier Vega, 38, a department veteran of more than five years, was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, treated and released.

According to earlier published reports, two residents of the complex were trapped in upper-level units, but were successfully rescued by Fire Department personnel with the help of a ladder truck.

Ten other residents were able to get out of the building, fire officials said Monday night, while one person remained unaccounted for as of late Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials believe that person was not in the affected structure.

Bigley said at a press conference Tuesday night that smoke detectors in the building were working at the time of the fire.