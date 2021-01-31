Red Cross blood drives coming to Kenosha

The Red Cross is calling its current blood drive initiative a “heart-warming gesture.”
Throughout February, a month typically associated with exchanges of heart-felt sentiment, the agency is hosting several blood donation opportunities for residents of Wisconsin.
In Kenosha, Red Cross blood donation opportunities will be held from Feb. 4 through Feb. 18 at various locations.
According to a statement by the Red Cross, the agency typically has “a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors.”
This year, the agency notes, the pandemic poses an additional challenges to maintaining adequate blood supplies. Blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms, says the organization.
Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross notes that a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity and that it is not testing donors to diagnose illness.
To thank donors those who donate during the current drive, the organization is offering a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Upcoming events in KenoshaFeb. 4. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave.
Feb. 5, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Road, Suite C
Feb. 16, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
Feb. 18, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St. Suite #220
Appointments to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.