Red Cross blood drives coming to Kenosha

The Red Cross is calling its current blood drive initiative a “heart-warming gesture.”

Throughout February, a month typically associated with exchanges of heart-felt sentiment, the agency is hosting several blood donation opportunities for residents of Wisconsin.

In Kenosha, Red Cross blood donation opportunities will be held from Feb. 4 through Feb. 18 at various locations.

According to a statement by the Red Cross, the agency typically has “a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors.”

This year, the agency notes, the pandemic poses an additional challenges to maintaining adequate blood supplies. Blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms, says the organization.

Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}