Red Cross continues to provide aid to victims of Sunday night fire

The American Red Cross is continuing to provide assistance for temporary lodging and immediate needs to approximately 27 residents of 12 units displaced by a fire over the weekend on 57th Avenue in Kenosha.

Kenosha firefighters rescued two people via ladder from a burning apartment on the city’s west side near Pick ‘n’ Save Sunday night in a call that came in just before 9 p.m.

No one was injured, but 16 residents of the two-story building were displaced.

“In some instances, we are helping residents with replacement/emergency medical necessities like prescription refills,” Justin Kern, communications officer with American Red Cross of Wisconsin, said on Tuesday. “We’ll continue to work with these residents as they remain displaced from their apartment building and, if need be, on any longer-range recovery needs.”

The fire began on a balcony at 7213 57th Ave. It spread to two apartments, then got into the attic, according to Fire Chief Charles Leipzig. Damage was estimated at between $150,00 and $200,000.

Reports indicated that, in addition to a pair of residents, firefighters brought down a dog, two cats and one bird in its cage. Mutual aid was requested from both Bristol and Pleasant Prairie.