Red Cross hosting local blood drives to help remedy 'historic low' supply

The American Red Cross has recently announced it is at "historically low" blood supply levels. As a result, the agency, which provides 40% of the country’s transfusion blood, has issued a call for donations of blood and blood products.

According to the Red Cross, holiday busyness, winter weather and ongoing challenges of the pandemic are contributing to a drop in blood and platelet donations at this time.

Donors can schedule appointments by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

Those who donate from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

The following are the times, dates and locations to donate blood in our area.

Kenosha

Dec. 10: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Road Suite C

Dec. 16: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Road

Dec. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.

Racine County

Mount Pleasant

Jan 7: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road

Town of Waterford

Jan. 3: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Road

Walworth County

Delavan

Dec. 28: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

Dec. 14: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Road

Dec. 17: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lyons

Dec. 10: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mount Zion Christian Church, 2330 Highway 120

Sharon

Jan. 4: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St.

