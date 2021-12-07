 Skip to main content
Red Cross hosting local blood drives to help remedy 'historic low' supply

A new study has found that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a rise in high blood pressure in adults.

The American Red Cross has recently announced it is at "historically low" blood supply levels. As a result, the agency, which provides 40% of the country’s transfusion blood, has issued a call for donations of blood and blood products.

The need for blood donations is great this time of year, and American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis Executive Director Beth Elders encourages everyone to give. Video by Hillary Levin

According to the Red Cross, holiday busyness, winter weather and ongoing challenges of the pandemic are contributing to a drop in blood and platelet donations at this time.

Donors can schedule appointments by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

Those who donate from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

The following are the times, dates and locations to donate blood in our area.

Kenosha 

Dec. 10: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Road Suite C

Dec. 16: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Road

Dec. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.

Racine County

Mount Pleasant

Jan 7: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road

Town of Waterford

Jan. 3: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Road

Walworth County 

Delavan

Dec. 28: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

Dec. 14: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Road

Dec. 17: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lyons

Dec. 10: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mount Zion Christian Church, 2330 Highway 120

Sharon

Jan. 4: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St.

 

