Red Cross plans blood drives set to meet demand for holidays, winter season

As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown, say Red Cross officials.

“From September through November there has been a 250% increase in demand for convalescent plasma,” McGuire said.

To find and deploy that plasma, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and regular plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Red Cross officials stress “a positive test does not confirm infection or immunity.”

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks following the donation via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. From there, a person can decide if he or she wants to a make a convalescent-specific plasma donation.

The use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients is the result of “a great relationship between the FDA, the CDC and the Red Cross,” McGuire said.

McGuire explained that blood collected in the community stays in the community. However, it can also “cross state lines” to help those in need elsewhere.