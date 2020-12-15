Red Cross plans blood drives set to meet demand for holidays, winter season

The American Red Cross has a holiday wish list: whole blood, plasma and blood platelets.
High on that list is also a request for convalescent plasma from persons who have had and recovered from COVID-19 to treat those suffering from the virus.
According the Red Cross, “between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States.”
To this aim, the organization has announced “blood donation opportunities” in our area during the month of December through early January.
Kenosha’s Red Cross blood drive is scheduled to take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
Laura McGuire, external communications manager for the American Red Cross, notes that overall blood supplies are in good shape, but locations where donations can be made have been diminished by the closures of schools and other public venues due to the pandemic.
“We’ve lost 80% of our usual venues, so recruitment teams have been challenged to find new locations like unused hotel banquet rooms,” McGuire said.
Throughout Wisconsin, blood drives will be taking place at fitness centers, libraries and shopping malls.
Convalescent plasma needed
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown, say Red Cross officials.
“From September through November there has been a 250% increase in demand for convalescent plasma,” McGuire said.
To find and deploy that plasma, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and regular plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Red Cross officials stress “a positive test does not confirm infection or immunity.”
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks following the donation via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. From there, a person can decide if he or she wants to a make a convalescent-specific plasma donation.
The use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients is the result of “a great relationship between the FDA, the CDC and the Red Cross,” McGuire said.
McGuire explained that blood collected in the community stays in the community. However, it can also “cross state lines” to help those in need elsewhere.
“The Red Cross is community focused, and I’m glad we can all work together to save lives,” McGuire said.
Donors are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
Prior to donating blood, donors provide a short medical history and are required to read some information. They can save time by registering and reading materials online, McGuire said.
Those interested in finding out their blood type can also do this online through a Red Cross portal or app.
“The donor app gives your blood type and also where (your blood) might end up,” McGuire said.
Support Local Journalism
As an extra incentive, the Red Cross is offering a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt to donors participating from Dec. 18 through Jan. 4.
McGuire added she wanted to give a shout-out to all the frontline workers and phlebotomists who make blood drives happen.
Donation appointments and more information can be found by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.
Kenosha County
Jan. 4: 1 p.m.—6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
Racine County
Burlington
Jan. 6: 10 a.m.—3 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 240 S. Wisconsin St.
Racine
Jan. 6: 10 a.m.—3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave.
Jan. 8: 1 p.m.—6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road.
Walworth County
Delavan
Dec. 29: 11 a.m.—5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva
Elkhorn
Dec. 17: 10 a.m.—3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Road.
Dec. 23: 9 a.m.—3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Sharon
Jan. 5: 1 p.m.—6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St.
WHAT: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in.
WHO: Individuals who are 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.