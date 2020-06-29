Red Witch ready to set sail

“The sunsets are gorgeous, and the lakefront is gorgeous. You just get a really unique view once you get out there.”

COVID precautions

With the ongoing pandemic firmly in mind, Sadock, who has been sailing for 30 years, said there will be some changes visitors to either ship will see this summer.

Social distancing measures will be in place on the dock, and gloves and masks will be available for those who want them. Visitors also are allowed to bring their own with them, or if they’re comfortable without gloves and masks, that’s acceptable as well, Sadock said.

Sadock will don both, as he helps patrons aboard the boat — to avoid an untimed plunge into the lake.

As for onboard, there will be a limit of 30 patrons who will be stationed every other seat for their charter trip on the lake.

“I know so many people have come by us and said, ‘We love having you here, please come back out, it will feel like the summer is normal if the Red Witch is sailing,’” he said. “Otherwise, it feels abnormal. We’re trying to support the community.”

To say the past several months have been difficult in the boating business would be an understatement.