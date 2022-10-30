Referendum questions go before Kenosha County voters Nov. 8

Referendum questions on a variety of issues will go before local voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Most are non-binding, designed only to gauge the public’s opinions on issues ranging from legalizing marijuana to golf carts on the roads of Randall. Referendums on town Board staff in Wheatland would be binding, if passed.

Kenosha County

Kenosha County voters will have the chance to let state legislators know whether to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment sanctuary state. A non-binding referendum asks “Should the Wisconsin State Legislature declare the State of Wisconsin to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary State?”

The question comes after the Kenosha County Board voted 13-7 in August to place the advisory question on the ballot.

The referendum, while non-binding, is intended to allow the public to express to supervisors and state legislators whether Wisconsin should become a haven for gun rights supporters. It advocates for a county that derives “an economic benefit” from safe forms of firearms recreation, such as hunting, and “all types of firearms allowable” by the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. It also conveys concerns over passage of bills “containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights” of county residents to keep and bear arms.

According to County Board Supervisor John Franco, a sanctuary is a symbolic concept and does not mean people can violate gun laws.

“In fact, it’s incorrect to believe that if Wisconsin is declared a sanctuary state advocates can freely disobey any federal laws – present or future – that they feel can infringe upon their Second Amendment rights,” Franco said in the August meeting.

City of Kenosha

Voters residing in Kenosha face the question, “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed and regulated like alcohol?”

The City Council voted 14-3 in August to put the advisory referendum on the ballot. The advisory referendum will gauge public opinion on allowing adults 21 and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, regulating the marijuana-related activities on a commercial level and taxing the sale of the substance.

The referendum would not legalize the drug in Kenosha. Results of the referendum question will be sent to state legislators and aid them in making decisions on legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use.

The state legislature is already considering bills on marijuana.

“Kenosha is failing to benefit from marijuana-related small business opportunities and sales tax that neighboring communities in Illinois are increasingly capitalizing on,” the resolution reads. “Legalization would undercut the illicit market, and ensure that marijuana use and sale are regulated and safe.”

Town of Wheatland

Two binding referendums will go before voters in the Town of Wheatland, including:

“Shall a person holding the office of Town Clerk in the town of Wheatland be appointed by the Town Board?”

“Shall a person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the town of Wheatland be appointed by the Town Board?”

The town faces the questions as the current clerk will retire in April and the Treasurer is hoping to retire in a few years.

When the questions appeared on the ballot earlier this year, they were voted down.

There are concerns that a person elected to either position would not have the proper qualifications for the positions.

“So with the job and all that there’s more to do, job skills changed over the years,” said Town Board Treasurer Deborah Vos. “It’s more a popularity vote (during elections). This way they could hire someone qualified for the positions if they change it to appointed.”

Town of Randall

Voters in the Town of Randall will face the question, “Should the Town of Randall consider adopting an ordinance allowing, All-Terrain Vehicles, Golf Carts, and other motorized vehicles to travel on town roads in Subdivisions?”

The referendum states the cost of allowing those vehicles on the town roads is unknown and may determine its feasibility.

After a group of citizens attended town board meetings about the vehicles, they made a specific recommendation to hold a referendum.

It is an advisory referendum only, meaning the town is seeking only the gauge the level of public interest in making a change.

“I think what needs to be understood is that, where there isn’t specific local regulations controlling golf carts, ATVs, etc., they are illegal to operate,” said Randall Town Chairman Bob Stoll. “A lot of people assume that if there’s a road there it can be used by anything, but, by default, these other vehicles are not. They’re the exception to the rule, not the rule.”