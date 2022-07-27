Reggae band at Lincoln Park Live!

The Lincoln Park Live! free concert series continues tonight with Chicago-based Tropics Reggae band.

The Tropics Reggae band, led by guitarist and vocalist Mike Dangeroux, is five-piece group that performs “the very popular genre of Jamaican origin that combines native styles with elements of rock, rhythm and blues, jazz, calypso, African and Latin American music,” concert organizers said.

Chicago native Dangeroux graduated from the Berklee College of Music and has been hailed as one of the top guitarists in the world. He performs a variety of musical genres, from classics to contemporary hits. His band features more than 500 popular songs in their repertoire, along with their own tunes.

Lincoln Park Live! is organized by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of Kenosha Community Foundation.

The concerts are free. Food, soda and water are available for purchase by local vendors Fry Daddy’s and Rocket Tacos. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located near the Lincoln Park Baseball Diamonds.

Organizers call the music lineup “one of the most diverse and unique in the city, providing an unforgettable live outdoor music experience in Kenosha’s largest park.”

The August concerts will feature two musical performances each night: Kenosha’s own big band favorite The Southport Sound and Milwaukee’s Extra Crispy Brass Band on Aug. 10 and a high-energy salsa performance from Milwaukee’s Septeto Charambó band on Aug. 24, along with Racine’s R&B and Top 40 group Chicken Grease.

The season finale’s theme is “Education — A Pathway to Success.” That concert will feature UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, Carthage College and Kenosha Unified School District, at the event to “celebrate the fall kickoff of another exciting school year.”