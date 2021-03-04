Registered write-in campaign launched in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — A registered write-in candidate has emerged to challenge Twin Lakes Village President Howard Skinner, who would have otherwise been uncontested in the April 6 general election.

Kyle Pembroke, 29, owner of K&G Contractors, filed a Campaign Registration Statement at the Village Hall on Wednesday in order to be considered a registered write-in candidate.

Under a Wisconsin law signed in 2014, a write-in candidate must now file the statement in order for votes for that candidate to be counted. The change was, in part, to eliminate the need for clerks to count votes for fictitious characters such as Mickey Mouse.

Pembroke, 644 Gatewood Dr., said he decided to register as a write-in after discussions with former Village President Tom Calkins and his uncle, Tom Pembroke, who also served on the Village Board.

“Tom Calkins and I have been talking about this for years, and I've been in conversations with fellow community members about my concerns for well over a year,” Kyle Pembroke said.

He said other priorities related to an ill family member and virtual learning prevented him from submitting traditional nomination paperwork required for his name to appear on the ballot.