Registrations being accepted for Holiday House's Oct. 25-29 Winter Wraps coat give away

Holiday House comprises two major events that provide assistance to Kenosha County children in need and their families during the holiday season. The events include: Winter Wraps Children’s Coat Distribution and the Christmas Toy and Food Distribution, both coordinated by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., with major funding from Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. (also known as the Goodfellows).

The Winter Wraps coat give away is quickly approaching. Registrations for the 2021 Holiday House events are currently being accepted. Families still must pre-register as they have in the past, however, because of the continued precautions due to COVID 19, this year we again are accepting registrations online and via the telephone.

To register go online to: https://qrco.de/HHregistration

To register via telephone call: 262-605-6600

Information participants may need to complete the online or telephone application will be: Social Security cards or ITIN numbers for everyone in their home. Quantities are limited to those who pre-register. Appointments will be assigned after registration is complete. Families will be asked to strictly follow the appointment schedule given so organizers can social distance and serve families as safely as possible.

Event dates