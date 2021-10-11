 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registrations being accepted for Holiday House's Oct. 25-29 Winter Wraps coat give away
View Comments
alert

Registrations being accepted for Holiday House's Oct. 25-29 Winter Wraps coat give away

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Holiday House comprises two major events that provide assistance to Kenosha County children in need and their families during the holiday season. The events include: Winter Wraps Children’s Coat Distribution and the Christmas Toy and Food Distribution, both coordinated by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., with major funding  from Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. (also known as the Goodfellows). 

The Winter Wraps coat give away is quickly approaching. Registrations for the 2021 Holiday House events are currently being accepted. Families still must pre-register as they have in the past, however, because of the continued precautions due to COVID 19, this year we again are accepting registrations online and via the telephone.

To register go online to: https://qrco.de/HHregistration

To register via telephone call: 262-605-6600

Information participants may need to complete the online or telephone application will be: Social Security cards or ITIN numbers for everyone in their home. Quantities are limited to those who pre-register. Appointments will be assigned after registration is complete. Families will be asked to strictly follow the appointment schedule given so organizers can social distance and serve families as safely as possible.

Event dates

Winter wraps event: Oct. 25-29.

Christmas food and toy event: Dec. 13-17 and Dec. 20-22.

Holiday House serves area children in need through a coordinated community effort. The Holiday House participating agencies are: Kenosha Christmas Charities (Goodfellows), Kenosha County Department of Human Services, Women and Children’s Horizons, Southern Lakes Credit Union, Community Action Agency, ELCA Outreach Center, the Kenosha News, R.S.V.P., UMOS and Goodwill Industries, Inc.

For more information, contact Holiday House at (262) 697-4500.

Kathy Jones from Brevard County in Florida is spreading festive cheer by delivering Christmas trees to those in need. Jones noticed that many struggling families were posting on social media that they needed a Christmas tree. So she decided to ask people in a local Facebook group to donate artificial Christmas trees. It’s been a chaotic year, not having the freedom that we've always had to get out and do things, and now, life has changed for everybody, Kathy Jones. On December 18, Jones revealed that she had delivered the last Christmas tree. She has delivered 124 trees to families in need. Words just don’t describe the joy it felt for me to see the joy in those children, Kathy Jones
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert