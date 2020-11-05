Relocated segment of Highway F in Randall nears completion

RANDALL — The new stretch of Highway F in Randall which will provide a western entrance to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is nearing completion, but still closed to through traffic.
Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said highway paving work is complete. Crews are working on pedestrian paving accommodations, shouldering, landscaping and installation of traffic signs. Lastly, pavement markings will be completed.
“We’re on schedule and have no major issues — just regular construction challenges, which were all taken care of in a timely manner,” Abongwa said.
The $3.4 million, one-mile stretch of new highway, from Highway O to 352nd Avenue, could be open by late November.
The project relocated the highway to create a four-way intersection with medians and turn lanes at Highway O. This was a three-way intersection. Once open, the old section of county Highway F will revert to local jurisdiction.
Longtime on the radar
It is a project that was identified nearly 25 years ago as part of the Regional Transportation System Plan, prior to the development of a new county park in the area. Results of the last census showed population has increased to a level that puts the highway in the Round Lake Beach Urbanized Area, a designation which makes 80 percent of the cost of the project eligible for federal funding.
The old segment of Highway F, which leads to Five Star Fabricating further to the south, will revert to local jurisdiction.
Like that stretch of road, the new highway still has an “S” shape to it — but it is much less drastic, has wider, 12-foot lanes, and features a multi-use path running along the north side of the highway.
Muhammad Adil, project leader, said the overall purpose was to address the safety and operational deficiencies of the Highway F corridor, improve safety and capacity, upgrade existing intersections, improve drainage and add a multi-use path.
“The reconfigured Highway F also provides additional access to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park,” Abongwa said. “Visitors will be able to enter the park from both Highway F and Highway KD.”
Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins said the new entrance will open the 150-acre addition to the county park to the public.
“Now that Highway F is substantially complete, we are able to focus on enhancing that western side of the park and adding accessibility,” Collins said.
The strategic plan for the park cites $2 million in improvements to create a reflective and informative walking trails that lead to five pavilions with memorials to each of the five branches of military.
