Relocated segment of Highway F in Randall nears completion

The old segment of Highway F, which leads to Five Star Fabricating further to the south, will revert to local jurisdiction.

Like that stretch of road, the new highway still has an “S” shape to it — but it is much less drastic, has wider, 12-foot lanes, and features a multi-use path running along the north side of the highway.

Muhammad Adil, project leader, said the overall purpose was to address the safety and operational deficiencies of the Highway F corridor, improve safety and capacity, upgrade existing intersections, improve drainage and add a multi-use path.

“The reconfigured Highway F also provides additional access to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park,” Abongwa said. “Visitors will be able to enter the park from both Highway F and Highway KD.”

Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins said the new entrance will open the 150-acre addition to the county park to the public.

“Now that Highway F is substantially complete, we are able to focus on enhancing that western side of the park and adding accessibility,” Collins said.