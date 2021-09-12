Relocating Kenosha County Job Center to Sun Plaza is subject of Tuesday meeting

Relocating the Kenosha County Job Center to Sun Plaza on 52nd Street is scheduled to be the topic of an informal presentation and discussion Tuesday night.
The idea of relocating the Job Center failed to gain County Board support in the 2021 Budget cycle. It is one of three options being considered for funding as part of the 2022 Budget to address the aging facility at 8600 Sheridan Road.
The Kenosha County Job Center/Human Services building is more than 50 years old. A facilities assessment determined it needs, at minimum, $14 million in repairs over the next three to five years. Considering the age of the building, what is considered a less than ideal location for clients, and the cost, alternative options were explored.
The informational meeting, at which a quorum of County Board supervisors might attend, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kenosha Human Development Services conference room at the county Administration Building, 3536 52nd St. No formal action will be taken.
Following the presentation, County Board Supervisor Andy Berg and representatives from Kenosha County Department of Human Services and Bear Development will be available to answer questions about the proposed relocation and future development plans.
Options on the table
The three options the County Board will consider are:
- Maintain existing campus as is; estimated cost: $14 million for repairs
- Enhance the existing campus; estimated cost: $18 million for repairs and renovation
- Develop an alternative campus site; estimated cost: $13-16 million
According to an executive summary, relocation is the best option because it will “simplify client access, improve service delivery, increase efficiency and enhance neighborhood economic development” for the next 25-plus years.
“Option 3 appears to offer significant benefits to our community’s taxpayers, human services clients and supports economic development,” the summary reads. “Additionally, this is the only option that offers several potential financial incentives that would reduce overall project costs.”
The summary does not detail what the “financial incentives” are.
The county also plans to conduct tours of the Human Services Campus on Sheridan Road (6:30 p.m., Sept. 22) and the Sun Plaza site (6:30 p.m., Sept. 29), leading up to the 2022 budget deliberations.
The final option selection will be made as part of the 2022 budget approval process.
