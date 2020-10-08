Rematch in Assembly District 32 race pits Gaulke against incumbent August

WHEATLAND — In the far southwest corner of Kenosha County, State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, is challenged by Democrat Katherine Gaulke in a rematch of a campaign two years ago in the 32nd Assembly District. Tyler is seeking a sixth term.

In Kenosha County, the 32nd District includes six wards in the Town of Wheatland and a single ward in Genoa City. It also includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington in Racine County.

In her second bid to unseat August, Gaulke says that August has failed to represent his constituents on such issues as health care, criminal justice reform and dark store tax breaks.

Gaulke, who serves on the Delavan Town Board, received about 40 percent of the vote in the 2018 election. She decided to challenge August again, she said, because she believes he has grown more entrenched in unproductive partisanship.

“The work is not done,” Gaulke said of her campaign. “He is still a career politician. He is still not listening to us.”

August, who serves as the Assembly’s speaker pro tem, called his opponent’s criticism “talking points” from the Democratic Party. He said he has represented what his constituents want on issues such as health care and criminal justice.