Rematch in Assembly District 32 race pits Gaulke against incumbent August

WHEATLAND — In the far southwest corner of Kenosha County, State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, is challenged by Democrat Katherine Gaulke in a rematch of a campaign two years ago in the 32nd Assembly District. Tyler is seeking a sixth term.
In Kenosha County, the 32nd District includes six wards in the Town of Wheatland and a single ward in Genoa City. It also includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington in Racine County.
In her second bid to unseat August, Gaulke says that August has failed to represent his constituents on such issues as health care, criminal justice reform and dark store tax breaks.
Gaulke, who serves on the Delavan Town Board, received about 40 percent of the vote in the 2018 election. She decided to challenge August again, she said, because she believes he has grown more entrenched in unproductive partisanship.
“The work is not done,” Gaulke said of her campaign. “He is still a career politician. He is still not listening to us.”
August, who serves as the Assembly’s speaker pro tem, called his opponent’s criticism “talking points” from the Democratic Party. He said he has represented what his constituents want on issues such as health care and criminal justice.
As the second-ranking Republican in the Assembly, August said he stands behind the party’s record, and he is particularly proud of passing a budget that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law.
“I feel pretty good about what we’ve been able to do,” August said. “I feel like we’ve delivered on what we could deliver.”
Gaulke said August was complicit in obstructionist moves to usurp authority from the new governor, as well as other elected Democrats, such as the attorney general and treasurer.
August and his GOP colleagues have resorted to “little tricks and little games” to weaken the governor and consolidate power with the Republican-led legislature, Gaulke said.
“That is just unacceptable,” she said. “We are supposed to have a balanced government.”
August said he defends the lame-duck strategy against Evers, because although the Democrat won the statewide election for governor, voters in the 32nd District still supported Walker.
Taking authority away from the new governor, August said, was necessary to “protect” the local constituents by instilling more authority in the Republican legislature.
