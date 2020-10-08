 Skip to main content
Rematch in Assembly District 32 race pits Gaulke against incumbent August
Rematch in Assembly District 32 race pits Gaulke against incumbent August

WHEATLAND — In the far southwest corner of Kenosha County, State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, is challenged by Democrat Katherine Gaulke in a rematch of a campaign two years ago in the 32nd Assembly District. Tyler is seeking a sixth term.

In Kenosha County, the 32nd District includes six wards in the Town of Wheatland and a single ward in Genoa City. It also includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington in Racine County.

In her second bid to unseat August, Gaulke says that August has failed to represent his constituents on such issues as health care, criminal justice reform and dark store tax breaks.

Gaulke, who serves on the Delavan Town Board, received about 40 percent of the vote in the 2018 election. She decided to challenge August again, she said, because she believes he has grown more entrenched in unproductive partisanship.

“The work is not done,” Gaulke said of her campaign. “He is still a career politician. He is still not listening to us.”

August, who serves as the Assembly’s speaker pro tem, called his opponent’s criticism “talking points” from the Democratic Party. He said he has represented what his constituents want on issues such as health care and criminal justice.

As the second-ranking Republican in the Assembly, August said he stands behind the party’s record, and he is particularly proud of passing a budget that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law.

“I feel pretty good about what we’ve been able to do,” August said. “I feel like we’ve delivered on what we could deliver.”

Gaulke said August was complicit in obstructionist moves to usurp authority from the new governor, as well as other elected Democrats, such as the attorney general and treasurer.

August and his GOP colleagues have resorted to “little tricks and little games” to weaken the governor and consolidate power with the Republican-led legislature, Gaulke said.

“That is just unacceptable,” she said. “We are supposed to have a balanced government.”

August said he defends the lame-duck strategy against Evers, because although the Democrat won the statewide election for governor, voters in the 32nd District still supported Walker.

Taking authority away from the new governor, August said, was necessary to “protect” the local constituents by instilling more authority in the Republican legislature.

Tyler August.

August
Katherine Gaulke.

Gaulke

Tyler August, (incumbent)

AGE: 37

ADDRESS: 943 Cumberland Trail, Lake Geneva

EDUCATAION: Big Foot High School

EMPLOYER: Wisconsin State Assembly

FAMILY: Single

ELECTED EXPERIENCE: Wisconsin State Assembly, 2011-present; speaker pro tempore of the assembly, 2013-present. August serves on the Committees on Assembly Organization, Government Accountability and Oversight, Insurance, Rules, and Law Revision. He is co-chair of the Joint Survey Committee on Tax Exemptions, and also serves on the Joint Legislative Council and the Speaker's Task Force on Adoption

Katherine Gaulke

AGE: 42

ADDRESS: 4979 Hickory Court, Town of Delavan

EDUCATION: Bachelor of arts in business administration, Saint Leo University 2001; master of health administration, University of Florida, 2003; doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Human Services (Emphasis Public Service Leadership) Capella University, 2010

EMPLOYER: College professor, Upper Iowa University, Milwaukee Campus

FAMILY: Husband and two children

ELECTED EXPERIENCE: Supervisor, Town of Delavan

