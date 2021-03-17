Remembering Don Holland, former Kenosha city administrator, public works director, alderman

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holland began his career in civil engineering in Dayton, Ohio.

In 1955 he came to Kenosha to work as a civil engineer. After two years here he worked as director of public works for the cities of Menominee, Mich., and Franklin, Wis., and in 1964 returned to Kenosha to take the position of director of public works.

He became city administrator in 1986, retiring in 1993.

Holland was city administrator when Mayor John Antaramian was first elected to office in 1992.

“Even though (our terms) only overlapped a couple of years, “the help he gave me was extremely important,” Antaramian said.

Following his career with the city, Holland successfully ran for alderman of the third district. Serving from 1996 until 2010, he guided revitalization projects and was active in the expansion of the Kenosha Regional Airport and the city’s business parks.

Several aldermen considered Holland a strong mentor when they became members of the Kenosha City Council.

“At that time as a young guy coming on, I was not really sure what I was doing, so it was nice to have discussions with him,” said Dave Bogdala.