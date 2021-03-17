Remembering Don Holland, former Kenosha city administrator, public works director, alderman

Don Holland helped create the fabric of the City of Kenosha.
He engineered changes including the Sixth Avenue bridge project and redevelopment of HarborPark and helped build bonds between Kenosha and her sister cities in Europe.
A former city administrator and director of public works, Holland died March 9 at age 92.
Holland’s contributions to the city also included working as city civil engineer and serving as a five-term alderman. He served as city administrator from 1986 to 1993.
Holland’s experience grew into a wealth of local knowledge that will be widely missed said elected officials recently.
“He knew his job in ways that most don’t — what needed to be done and how to get things done,” said Mayor John Antaramian.
“As city administrator and engineer in public works nobody was more knowledgeable or experienced than Don,” noted Alderman Jan Michalski.
Alderman Eric Haugaard lauded Holland for his integrity, composure and “confidence and self-worth” in the driving the city.
The mayor made a point of saying that Holland was “a major reason for the success of the city.”
Holland was born in in Marinette and raised in Iron Mountain, Mich. After high school he entered the Navy Air Corps V-5 Program as a midshipman.
He later served for two years in the U.S. Army and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve as an ensign in the Civil Engineer Corps. He retired after 30 years, ending his service as a naval officer and commander. Family and friends referred to him as “Commander Don.”
Holland received a degree in civil engineering in 1950, was a registered professional engineer and registered land surveyor in Wisconsin and Michigan.
In 1954, Holland married Jean Peterson in Racine, and they had five children. That marriage ended in divorce, and in 1973, Don married Joyce Welch.
Joyce recalls meeting Don when he was city administrator and she was working as a secretary in the mayor’s office.
She was a widow with five of her own children.
“It was like the Brady Bunch,” recalls Joyce’s daughter, Linda Welch.
The extended and expanded family eventually outgrew homes for parties, said Joyce. “We had 54 for Christmas at one point.”
Don Holland was as dedicated to his family as he was his work, Welch said.
“He put all ten of us through technical school or college; he wanted to make sure everybody did well,” she said.
Career starts
Holland began his career in civil engineering in Dayton, Ohio.
In 1955 he came to Kenosha to work as a civil engineer. After two years here he worked as director of public works for the cities of Menominee, Mich., and Franklin, Wis., and in 1964 returned to Kenosha to take the position of director of public works.
He became city administrator in 1986, retiring in 1993.
Holland was city administrator when Mayor John Antaramian was first elected to office in 1992.
“Even though (our terms) only overlapped a couple of years, “the help he gave me was extremely important,” Antaramian said.
Following his career with the city, Holland successfully ran for alderman of the third district. Serving from 1996 until 2010, he guided revitalization projects and was active in the expansion of the Kenosha Regional Airport and the city’s business parks.
Several aldermen considered Holland a strong mentor when they became members of the Kenosha City Council.
“At that time as a young guy coming on, I was not really sure what I was doing, so it was nice to have discussions with him,” said Dave Bogdala.
“Without a doubt he was my No. 1 mentor as I joined the council,” Haugaard said.
As an elected official Holland was influential in a way that did not push his influence, Haugaard said. “He wanted people to achieve a deeper level of thinking and learning,” he said.
Sister cities
Holland was a founding member of the sister city relationship between Kenosha and Wolfenbuttel, Germany, which began in 1970. “We traveled there every other year for over 15 years,” Joyce said.
Out in the community
In addition to belonging to the Kenosha Sister Cities Association, Holland was a member of Kenosha Elks, Kiwanis and Navy Clubs and the Danish Brotherhood.
When the Downtown Kiwanis celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019 Holland, who had served the organization for 50 years, was on record as the longest serving member of the club.
“He loved doing things for the community,” Joyce Holland said. “During the bicycle races at the Velodrome, he worked the (Kiwanis) trailer selling popcorn and concessions to raise money for college funds.”
In 2010 Holland received Carthage College’s “New Town” award which recognizes “outstanding civic leadership in the building of better communities.”
“The Council and the city owes a debt of gratitude to Don Holland,” Bogdala said.
In addition to his professional achievements, Holland was also widely respected on a personal level.
“Don was probably one of kindest and most generous men I have known,” Antaramian said.
“He was a sincere gentleman,” Haugaard, said.
“You couldn’t find a kinder person — one I will miss dearly,” Antaramian said.