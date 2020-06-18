Remembering Officer John Hetland one year later

“His smile was infectious,” Paulick told The Journal Times two days after Hetland died. “You could never tell when he had a bad day.”

'No words'

A mural of a train breaking through the brick wall at Hiawatha has been completed in the last year, honoring Hetland’s legacy. The number 1928 was Hetland’s badge number and is written on the train and Hetland can be seen sitting as the conductor.

“For 24 years, Officer Hetland patrolled the streets of our community keeping area residents safe and sound,” the Racine Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. “The loss to our community is significant; however the loss to the Hetland family is greater. As we reflect on the life and legacy of Officer Hetland, please remember to keep the Hetland family in your thoughts and prayers. In acting selflessly in defense of others, Officer John Hetland will be remembered as a true hero. Rest in paradise our friend, your brothers and sisters in law will take the watch from here.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement Wednesday, “There are no words that I could offer his family or fellow officers that would assuage the pain and loss they must feel, even a year later.