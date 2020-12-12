Rent aid exceeded $1.2M in county; concerns raised as eviction moratorium set to end

All totaled, his office received more than 2,500 calls for help from Racine County residents and more than 1,600 from Kenosha County.

“We adjusted as we went,” he said. “We tried to assist as many people as possible, but unfortunately, we couldn’t help everybody since it was at a first-come, first-served basis.”

Problem isn’t going away

The good news from Leo’s perspective is many families in need of rental assistance received help, but the problem isn’t just going to go away.

With a federally-mandated deadline of Dec. 31 ending an eviction moratorium quickly approaching, Leo fears the start of 2021 will be tough for those who are still struggling.

“In all reality, there are a lot of people in our communities who are in need,” he said. “This did help immensely with people trying to prevent eviction. There’s a moratorium out there to prevent eviction, but that’s all going to end and people still have not received their unemployment. It’s kind of scary to think what’s going to happen in January.”

Leo added that many of the landlords his office worked with were understanding, but those people faced a hardship of their own.