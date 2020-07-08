Reopening a process for local museums

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These days, re-opening anything following the pandemic lockdown is complicated business.

Museums are no exception, said Peggy Gregorski, deputy director of the Kenosha Museum Campus — Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum.

“There was a lot of conversation in the museum community — concerns about care and safety — that people are only going to come back if they feel safe,” she said.

All of the buildings closed on March 16 following the governor’s safer-at-home order to help stem the tide of COVID-19.

It wasn’t long before museum directors began to regroup and look towards the future.

“By mid-April, we began starting to think about how to reopen,” she said.

To make this happen, museum staff consulted with the local health department and national museum organizations, including the American Alliance for Museums, the accrediting agency for Kenosha’s museums.

“Museums are trusted organizations, and the expectation is that (we) will make it safe,” Gregorski said.