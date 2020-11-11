Rep. Kerkman, August re-elected to leadership posts in Legislature

In party caucus elections held Tuesday, state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, was re-elected to the position of majority caucus sergeant-at-arms for the 2021-22 legislative session.
“I am humbled by the trust placed in me by my legislative colleagues and welcome the opportunity to continue working as part of the leadership team and attending to the needs of our caucus,” Kerkman said.
In addition to helping develop and execute caucus priorities, the majority caucus sergeant-at-arms maintains order in caucus meetings, supervising the coming and going of all persons to and from caucus and coordinating materials distribution and meeting the needs of members in caucus.
Kerkman and her staff are mentors to new legislators and staff and assist with legislator and staff development.
The legislative session, which starts in January, marks the start if Kerkman’s 11th term. She brings with her institutional knowledge and experience, including working with governors of both parties and as a member of both majority and minority party caucuses.
She has served consecutive terms as a member of the Committees on Children and Families, Judiciary, Ways and Means (with terms as chair and vice-chair), and has been the co-chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee since 2011.
“I deeply appreciate the privilege of this service, and understand that it begins and ends with the people that elected us,” she said.
Kerkman represents the 61st Assembly District, which includes Pleasant Prairie, all of western Kenosha County except Wheatland, and Somers west of Highway 31. She was unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.
August re-elected speaker pro tempore
State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, will again serve as the Assembly speaker pro tempore. August was chosen by his peers on a unanimous vote to serve in the State Assembly’s second highest constitutional office.
“I look forward to once again presiding over the State Assembly to ensure our floor sessions are efficient and fair,” said August. “I’m truly humbled by the support I have received from my fellow legislators.”
The primary role of the position includes presiding over the State Assembly when it is in session. The position requires a keen knowledge of the Assembly Rules as well as the diplomatic skills to work with the other side of the aisle to ensure the Assembly operates efficiently.
“It is important every representative has their voice heard on the Assembly floor regardless of which side of the aisle they sit on,” explained August. “The integrity of the institution will always come before politics.”
August represents the 32nd Assembly District, which includes Wheatland in Kenosha County. August was re-elected
