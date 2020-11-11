Rep. Kerkman, August re-elected to leadership posts in Legislature

In party caucus elections held Tuesday, state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, was re-elected to the position of majority caucus sergeant-at-arms for the 2021-22 legislative session.

“I am humbled by the trust placed in me by my legislative colleagues and welcome the opportunity to continue working as part of the leadership team and attending to the needs of our caucus,” Kerkman said.

In addition to helping develop and execute caucus priorities, the majority caucus sergeant-at-arms maintains order in caucus meetings, supervising the coming and going of all persons to and from caucus and coordinating materials distribution and meeting the needs of members in caucus.

Kerkman and her staff are mentors to new legislators and staff and assist with legislator and staff development.

The legislative session, which starts in January, marks the start if Kerkman’s 11th term. She brings with her institutional knowledge and experience, including working with governors of both parties and as a member of both majority and minority party caucuses.

She has served consecutive terms as a member of the Committees on Children and Families, Judiciary, Ways and Means (with terms as chair and vice-chair), and has been the co-chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee since 2011.