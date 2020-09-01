Rep. Kerkman thanks Trump "for his commitment to Kenosha"

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha today:

“I’m thankful that President Trump chose to come visit Kenosha to personally witness the destruction inflicted by rioters and to speak with local law enforcement about the very real needs that arise abruptly during times of hurt and civil unrest.

"The President already assisted to get National Guard and other law enforcement support on the ground in Wisconsin to stop the escalating violence, and today he literally showed up for Kenosha and committed additional support for our community and Wisconsin.

"We face a period of rebuilding ahead of us, a time of coming together peacefully, and working together to achieve healing in the community. The funding announced by President Trump today – $1 million for the Kenosha Police Department, nearly $4 million to assist the small business that were burned, and $42 million to support public safety statewide, including victim services – are a positive contribution to these efforts, and I thank President Trump for his commitment to Kenosha and Wisconsin.”

