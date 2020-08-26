Rep. Steil: "I call on the Governor to accept the President’s offer of assistance'

"I ask the nation to join me in praying for our community of Kenosha. Last night the situation went from bad to worse. We are once again still gathering the facts. The violence must be stopped. Yesterday, Governor Evers sent 250 National Guard to Kenosha. This was woefully insufficient. Yesterday, I asked the President for additional assistance. He agreed. The offer was rejected by Governor Evers. Again, I call on the Governor to accept the President’s offer of assistance, supported by Kenosha officials, which includes National Guard from other states and federal law enforcement officers. The violence needs to stop now.”