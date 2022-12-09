Rep. Tip McGuire appointed to Joint Committee on Finance

Rep. Tip McGuire, D-KEnosha, has been appointed to the Joint Committee on Finance by Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer.

The Joint Committee on Finance is tasked with the review of the state’s appropriations and revenues, including the state budget.

“It is an honor to serve on the Joint Committee on Finance for the 2023-24 biennium. As the committee makes critical choices this session about how to best serve the people of Wisconsin, I am committed to ensuring that the voice of the working families and small businesses of our state are heard loud and clear,” McGuire said.

He will fill outgoing-Rep. Beth Meyers’ seat on the Joint Committee on Finance. McGuire previously served as the ranking member on the Assembly Committees on Ways & Means and Criminal Justice & Public Safety.

“As we head into this next session, Wisconsin has the largest budget surplus in our state’s history,” McGuire said. “It is incredibly important that those taxpayer dollars are reinvested into Main Street: the working families and small businesses that make our state strong.”