 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Rep. Tip McGuire appointed to Joint Committee on Finance

  • Comments

Rep. Tip McGuire, D-KEnosha, has been appointed to the Joint Committee on Finance by Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer.

The Joint Committee on Finance is tasked with the review of the state’s appropriations and revenues, including the state budget.

“It is an honor to serve on the Joint Committee on Finance for the 2023-24 biennium. As the committee makes critical choices this session about how to best serve the people of Wisconsin, I am committed to ensuring that the voice of the working families and small businesses of our state are heard loud and clear,” McGuire said.

He will fill outgoing-Rep. Beth Meyers’ seat on the Joint Committee on Finance. McGuire previously served as the ranking member on the Assembly Committees on Ways & Means and Criminal Justice & Public Safety.

“As we head into this next session, Wisconsin has the largest budget surplus in our state’s history,” McGuire said. “It is incredibly important that those taxpayer dollars are reinvested into Main Street: the working families and small businesses that make our state strong.”

People are also reading…

December 9, 1983. Directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone, 'Scarface' opened on this day in the U.S. Screen legend Al Pacino played Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who becomes a Miami drug kingpin. The film received mixed critical reviews because of its violence. But audiences loved it. 'Scarface' has since taken on an iconic status. According to Pacino, his portrayal of Tony Montana had been inspired in part by welterweight boxer Roberto Duran. The film co-starred Robert Loggia, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Steven Bauer.
Tip McGuire

McGuire
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How toilet water aerosolized and sprays out of the bowl every time you flush

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert